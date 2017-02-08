Where to Stream Every Single Available Oscar-Nominated Movie

The Academy Awards (aka the entertainment industry’s Super Bowl) is just two weeks away! Time to place your bets, organize your Oscars party, and stock up on Champagne. The most important preparatory measure, though, of course, is to make your way through every Oscar-nominated film.

In theory, this task is simple, but in practice it can get pretty pricey. Unfortunately, some of this year’s nominees are still exclusively playing in theaters, but for the rest … it’s time to stream your heart out!

Ready for a serious marathon? Here’s where to go to see every Oscar-nominated film available to stream:

13 HOURS: THE SECRET SOLDIERS OF BENGHAZI

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Sound Mixing

13TH

Where to Stream: Netflix

Nominations: Documentary Feature

4.1 MILES

Where to Stream: Vimeo

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

A MAN CALLED OVE

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hair Styling

ALLIED

Where to Stream: FandangoNOW (starting Feb. 14)

Nominations: Costume Design

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,

Nominations: Best Actor (Viggo Mortenson)

DEEPWATER HORIZON

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Sound Editing, Visual Effects

DOCTOR STRANGE

Where to Stream: FandangoNOW, Amazon (both starting Feb. 14)

Nominations: Visual Effects

EXTREMIS

Where to Stream: Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

FIRE AT SEA

Where to Stream: iTunes (starting Feb. 14)

Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Actress (Meryl Streep), Costume Design

HACKSAW RIDGE

Where to Stream: Amazon

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Director, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Sound Mixing

HAIL, CAESAR

Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Production Design

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jeff Bridges), Film Editing, Original Screenplay

JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY

Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, iTunes

Nominations: Original Song

THE JUNGLE BOOK

Where to Stream: Netflix,

Nominations: Visual Effects

JOE’S VIOLIN

Where to Stream: The New Yorker

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Visual Effects, Animated Feature

LA FEMME ET LE TGV

Where to Stream: iTunes

Nominations: Live Action Short

LIFE, ANIMATED

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Documentary Feature

THE LOBSTER

Where to Stream: Amazon

Nominations: Original Screenplay

LOVING

Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Actress (Ruth Negga)

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Where to Stream: Amazon

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Casey Affleck) , Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Director, Original Screenplay

MOANA

Where to Stream: Amazon (starting Feb. 21)

Nominations: Original Song, Animated Feature

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Michael Shannon)

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon

Nominations: Documentary Feature

PEARL

Where to Stream: YouTube

Nominations: Animated Short

PIPER

Where to Stream: Vimeo, Amazon

Nominations: Animated Short

STAR TREK BEYOND

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling

SUICIDE SQUAD

Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes

Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling

SULLY

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Sound Editing

TANNA

Where to Stream: iTunes

Nominations: Foreign Language Film

TROLLS

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,

Nominations: Best Original Song

THE WHITE HELMETS

Where to Stream: Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

ZOOTOPIA

Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Animated Feature