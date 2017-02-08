Where to Stream Every Single Available Oscar-Nominated Movie

The Academy Awards (aka the entertainment industry’s Super Bowl) is just two weeks away! Time to place your bets, organize your Oscars party, and stock up on Champagne. The most important preparatory measure, though, of course, is to make your way through every Oscar-nominated film.
In theory, this task is simple, but in practice it can get pretty pricey. Unfortunately, some of this year’s nominees are still exclusively playing in theaters, but for the rest … it’s time to stream your heart out!
Ready for a serious marathon? Here’s where to go to see every Oscar-nominated film available to stream:
13 HOURS: THE SECRET SOLDIERS OF BENGHAZI
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Mixing
13TH
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary Feature
4.1 MILES
Where to Stream: Vimeo
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)
A MAN CALLED OVE
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hair Styling
ALLIED
Where to Stream: FandangoNOW (starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Costume Design
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,
Nominations: Best Actor (Viggo Mortenson)
DEEPWATER HORIZON
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Editing, Visual Effects
DOCTOR STRANGE
Where to Stream: FandangoNOW, Amazon (both starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Visual Effects
EXTREMIS
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)
FIRE AT SEA
Where to Stream: iTunes (starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Documentary (Feature)
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Actress (Meryl Streep), Costume Design
HACKSAW RIDGE
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Director, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Sound Mixing
HAIL, CAESAR
Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Production Design
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jeff Bridges), Film Editing, Original Screenplay
JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY
Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, iTunes
Nominations: Original Song
THE JUNGLE BOOK
Where to Stream: Netflix,
Nominations: Visual Effects
JOE’S VIOLIN
Where to Stream: The New Yorker
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)
KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Visual Effects, Animated Feature
LA FEMME ET LE TGV
Where to Stream: iTunes
Nominations: Live Action Short
LIFE, ANIMATED
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Documentary Feature
THE LOBSTER
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Original Screenplay
LOVING
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Actress (Ruth Negga)
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Casey Affleck) , Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Director, Original Screenplay
MOANA
Where to Stream: Amazon (starting Feb. 21)
Nominations: Original Song, Animated Feature
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Michael Shannon)
O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon
Nominations: Documentary Feature
PEARL
Where to Stream: YouTube
Nominations: Animated Short
PIPER
Where to Stream: Vimeo, Amazon
Nominations: Animated Short
STAR TREK BEYOND
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling
SUICIDE SQUAD
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes
Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling
SULLY
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Editing
TANNA
Where to Stream: iTunes
Nominations: Foreign Language Film
TROLLS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,
Nominations: Best Original Song
THE WHITE HELMETS
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)
ZOOTOPIA
Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Animated Feature