Where to Stream Every Single Available Oscar-Nominated Movie

Isabel Jones
Feb 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The Academy Awards (aka the entertainment industry’s Super Bowl) is just two weeks away! Time to place your bets, organize your Oscars party, and stock up on Champagne. The most important preparatory measure, though, of course, is to make your way through every Oscar-nominated film.

In theory, this task is simple, but in practice it can get pretty pricey. Unfortunately, some of this year’s nominees are still exclusively playing in theaters, but for the rest … it’s time to stream your heart out!

Ready for a serious marathon? Here’s where to go to see every Oscar-nominated film available to stream:

13 HOURS: THE SECRET SOLDIERS OF BENGHAZI

Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Mixing

13TH
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary Feature

4.1 MILES
Where to Stream: Vimeo
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

A MAN CALLED OVE
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hair Styling

ALLIED
Where to Stream: FandangoNOW (starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Costume Design

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,
Nominations: Best Actor (Viggo Mortenson)

DEEPWATER HORIZON
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Editing, Visual Effects

DOCTOR STRANGE
Where to Stream: FandangoNOW, Amazon (both starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Visual Effects

EXTREMIS
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

FIRE AT SEA
Where to Stream: iTunes (starting Feb. 14)
Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Actress (Meryl Streep), Costume Design

HACKSAW RIDGE
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Director, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Sound Mixing

HAIL, CAESAR
Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Production Design

HELL OR HIGH WATER
Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jeff Bridges), Film Editing, Original Screenplay

JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY
Where to Stream: HBO, Amazon, iTunes
Nominations: Original Song

THE JUNGLE BOOK
Where to Stream: Netflix,
Nominations: Visual Effects

JOE’S VIOLIN
Where to Stream: The New Yorker
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Visual Effects, Animated Feature

LA FEMME ET LE TGV
Where to Stream: iTunes
Nominations: Live Action Short

LIFE, ANIMATED
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Documentary Feature

THE LOBSTER
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Original Screenplay

LOVING
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Actress (Ruth Negga)

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Where to Stream: Amazon
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Casey Affleck) , Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Director, Original Screenplay

MOANA
Where to Stream: Amazon (starting Feb. 21)
Nominations: Original Song, Animated Feature

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Michael Shannon)

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
Where to Stream: iTunes, Amazon
Nominations: Documentary Feature

PEARL
Where to Stream: YouTube
Nominations: Animated Short

PIPER
Where to Stream: Vimeo, Amazon
Nominations: Animated Short

STAR TREK BEYOND
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling

SUICIDE SQUAD
Where to Stream: Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes
Nominations: Makeup and Hair Styling

SULLY
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Sound Editing

TANNA
Where to Stream: iTunes
Nominations: Foreign Language Film

TROLLS
Where to Stream: Amazon, iTunes,
Nominations: Best Original Song

THE WHITE HELMETS
Where to Stream: Netflix
Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

ZOOTOPIA
Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Animated Feature

 

