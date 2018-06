What Will Stars Wear?

2 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty; ImaxTree

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee for Crazy Heart



HER PICKS Gyllenhaal played up her shape at the Golden Globes in a warm apricot mermaid dress from RM by Roland Mouret and chose a similarly asymmetrical design from Lanvin for the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards.



OUR PICK Donna Karan's chiffon gown is artful enough to interest the adventurous actress with its multiple layers and single sleeve, while its peach hue is guaranteed to flatter her complexion.