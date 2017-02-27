This Oscars Bit Was the Surprise Hit of the Night

Prepare to be green with envy: A tour bus full of normal people just crashed the 2017 Oscars, and met all of your favorite celebs. Okay, they didn’t so much crash the ceremony as get tricked by Jimmy Kimmel into attending while they thought they were going on a Hollywood tour. Semantics.

After the initial shock of arriving in the packed Dolby Theater, they ended up getting the best seats in the house, taking a stroll through the front row of the Academy Awards and meeting everyone from Nicole Kidman to Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Jennifer Aniston, Denzel Washington, and even Mahershala Ali. The leader of the pack, a man named Gary from Chicago, even took a selfie with Ali’s brand new Oscar.

Gosling, the charming gentleman that he is, stood up to shake the hands of everyone who passed, while Streep graciously accepted over-excited hugs.

Kimmel even offered up Washington to officiate a wedding for this lovely couple.

