Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Red

Feb 27, 2011 @ 11:27 pm
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Just a month after giving birth the Spanish-born beauty looked hotter than ever in a fiery sequined L'Wren Scott gown.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
The crimson hue wasn't all that was hot about Lawrence's slinky scoopneck Calvin Klein gown.
Sandra Bullock in Vera Wang
Sandra Bullock
Va-va-va-voom, the actress turned heads in a corseted Vera Wang gown accented with scarlet lips and a leather clutch.
Penelope Cruz

Just a month after giving birth the Spanish-born beauty looked hotter than ever in a fiery sequined L'Wren Scott gown.
Jennifer Lawrence

The crimson hue wasn't all that was hot about Lawrence's slinky scoopneck Calvin Klein gown.
Sandra Bullock

Va-va-va-voom, the actress turned heads in a corseted Vera Wang gown accented with scarlet lips and a leather clutch.

