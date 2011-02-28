whitelogo
Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Red
Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Red
InStyle.com
Feb 27, 2011 @ 11:27 pm
Penelope Cruz
Just a month after giving birth the Spanish-born beauty looked hotter than ever in a fiery sequined L'Wren Scott gown.
startraksphoto
Jennifer Lawrence
The crimson hue wasn't all that was hot about Lawrence's slinky scoopneck Calvin Klein gown.
Sandra Bullock
Va-va-va-voom, the actress turned heads in a corseted Vera Wang gown accented with scarlet lips and a leather clutch.
Getty
