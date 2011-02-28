whitelogo
Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Intricate Beadwork
Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Intricate Beadwork
Feb 27, 2011 @ 11:24 pm
Cate Blanchett
Lavender and lime stones framed the bodice of the presenter's Givenchy Couture design.
Anne Hathaway
The Oscars co-host took center stage in an attention-grabbing silver-embroidered Givenchy haute couture gown.
Nicole Kidman
The nominee looked east for inspiration with an embellished Dior couture origami gown.
