Top Oscars Fashion Trends: Body Conscious

Feb 27, 2011 @ 11:25 pm
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow took the plunge and flaunted her ultra-fit form in a liquid platinum Calvin Klein Collection column.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Though her retro bouffant wowed, Witherspoon's curve-hugging Giorgio Armani Prive gown stole the show.
Michelle Williams in Chanel
Michelle Williams
A nearly-nude hue and second-skin fit of Chanel's design had surprisingly demure results.
