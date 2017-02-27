The Top 5 Oscars After-Party Looks, According to Stassi Schroeder

Venturelli/Getty
After the show come the after-parties and even the biggest Oscar blunder in history couldn't stop celebrities from hitting the party circuit once 2017 Academy Awards had wrapped.
Here to weigh in on the evening's chicest party outfits: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. Below, the fashion fiend breaks down the top five post-ceremony looks from Oscar night. Take a peek and follow her on Twitter and Instagram now.
1 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
5. Vanessa Hudgens in Kristian Aadnevik at Elton John's Oscar party
4 of 5 John Shearer/Getty
2. Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski fine jewelry at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
