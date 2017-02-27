The Top 5 Oscars After-Party Looks, According to Stassi Schroeder

Venturelli/Getty
Stassi Schroeder
Feb 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am

After the show come the after-parties and even the biggest Oscar blunder in history couldn't stop celebrities from hitting the party circuit once 2017 Academy Awards had wrapped.

Here to weigh in on the evening's chicest party outfits: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. Below, the fashion fiend breaks down the top five post-ceremony looks from Oscar night. Take a peek and follow her on Twitter and Instagram now.

1 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

5. Vanessa Hudgens in Kristian Aadnevik at Elton John's Oscar party

"Mad respect, girl. On someone else this could’ve looked like a Spearmint Rhino employee’s wedding dress. Vanessa is showing off all the right parts. The slicked back hair, minimal jewels, and thick swipe of liner on the top lid gives this such a polished look."

2 of 5 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

4. Elizabeth Banks in Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

"I love how EB always, like, half-channels her Hunger Games character, Effie Trinket, with her red carpet looks. This bitch seriously knows how to make a whimsical dress look so refined."

3 of 5 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

3. Sofía Vergara in Michael Kors at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

"I’m just fashion-orgasming right now to see her in a gown that’s not a strapless mermaid style. And damn does she look sleek AF. Shout out to Sofía for disproving whoever said curves can’t be high fashion."

4 of 5 John Shearer/Getty

2. Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski fine jewelry at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

"Yessss, finally someone bringing the drama and having some fun, whilst still looking chic in this embellished metallic structured number. Love that the sheer bottom half shows off her legs. And love, LOVE a good fashion risk. It’s like she took a shot of tequila and just said 'screw it, I’m going for it!' Andddddd, it totally worked."

5 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

1. Alessandra Ambrosio in Ralph & Russo at Elton John's Oscar party

"I’ve never wanted to wear, look like, be anything more in my entire life. Alessandra in this peach satin gown, with her effortless hair and makeup, needs to be the first photo to pop up when you Google 'modern Old Hollywood glamour' or 'photos that make you want to drown yourself because you will never be that.' I’m dying for how regal she looks."

