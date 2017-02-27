Here Are Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars

You know it was a great year for fashion on the Oscars red carpet when the only thing to complain about is that there weren’t enough ball gowns.

I’m kidding! There can never be not enough ball gowns. Not only did almost every major actress opt for dresses that looked modern, comfortable, and economical in the amount of space they inhabited, but they also took some chances. And the strongest trend of the night, surprisingly, was that so many looks were covered from neck to ankle, yet still quite sexy with their lovely lace panels, narrow sleeves, and tapered waistlines.

It’s almost as if a silhouette of the golden days of Hollywood had returned, freshened up for today’s viewers with messy or natural hairstyles, and big statement jewels (Taraji P. Henson, Jessica Biel, and Dakota Johnson, I’m looking at you.) Meanwhile, there were color stories galore—gold, for sure, but also some great black or midnight navy dresses (Taraji again, in Alberta Ferretti, Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta, and Kirsten Dunst in Dior Haute Couture).

But we’re here to recognize the best of the night, so read on for my choices for the night’s top 10 dresses, which were surprisingly tough to choose on a night with so many winners.