Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars: Do You Agree?

Watching the Oscars red carpet from multiple angles, with livestreams happening on various channels, Instagram images and Twitter posts updating constantly, and overhead shots on television, it struck me that people who were actually at the awards this year must have been thrilled to have so much extra room to move around. There were hardly any trains for dopey guys to step on. Some dresses were so sleek and slim as to rival the offerings of a lingerie department, gussied up as they were with pleats, sequins, and such. Blue was a big trend, and so were plunging necklines and backlines.

The big news remains that ballgowns of the classic variety have been almost entirely banished from the Oscars, replaced by a long and lean silhouette. Some of those dresses looked as if they had been shrink-wrapped (Tina Fey in Versace, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren, to name a few). It’s the dawn of a new look in Hollywood, making it challenging, but oh so fun, to name this year’s Top 10 of the night.