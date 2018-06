Stylish Nominees

3 of 10 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

Kate Winslet

Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Little Children



Kate Winslet received her fifth Oscar nod, an accomplishment she's not trying to hide. "I work really, really hard, so I feel incredibly proud of my nominations," she has said. "And I feel very proud of the fact that I'm [one of] the youngest who's ever gotten that many." Her Academy-ready collection of gowns includes the vivid pink Vivienne Westwood ensemble she wore in 1996, as well as the medieval-inspired Alexander McQueen she donned for her Titanic nomination. Since then, she has often been seen in simple column gowns-like 2002's Ben de Lisi-that show off her considerable natural beauty.