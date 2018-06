In Style's Oscar Viewing Party

1 of 12 Marsaili McGrath/Elevation Photos

Angie Harmon

While the crowd at the Kodak Theatre stuggled to stay comfortable in their seats, guests at In Style's annual Oscar viewing bash watched the proceedings from the comfort of their VIP banquettes at L.A. hot spot STK. And even though stars like Angie Harmon, Leighton Meester and Bridget Moynahan weren't at the ceremony, they still took the opportunity to go glam. "It's Oscar night!" declared Harmon, who chose a fiery gown from Valentino for the occasion. "It's the best excuse to wear the most elegant dress and root for your favorite actors and actresses."



-Andrea Simpson