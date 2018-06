The Stars Celebrate Oscar Week

5 of 15 Ap Photo

Zoe Saldana & More!

Joe Bryant and Nia Long cheered on Zoe Saldana (in Valentino) when she accepted the award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "So much goes on that sometimes you don't allow yourself a moment to sit back and take everything in," said the star of maintaining her perspective during a year that's included roles in the blockbusters Avatar and Star Trek. "While everybody's talking and everybody's celebrating I just take a moment to myself to let everything sink in. I want to look back and think, 'Those were the times of my life,' I want to be in the moment."