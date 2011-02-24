St. John's Pre-Oscar Luncheon

1 of 3 Stefanie Keenan

Morena Baccarin and Emmanuelle Chriqui

Morena Baccarin and Emmanuelle Chriqui were among the ladies who lunched when [concept] St. John opened the doors of its' temporary Melrose Place boutique in West Hollywood to honor Celine Rattray, the Oscar-nominated producer of The Kids Are Alright. "I loved the movie and Celine is a dear friend so I wanted to come and show some support," said Chriqui, who also took the opportunity to check out the spring collection from St. John.



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf