St. John's Pre-Oscar Luncheon

Morena Baccarin and Emmanuelle Chriqui were among the ladies who lunched when [concept] St. John opened the doors of its' temporary Melrose Place boutique in West Hollywood to honor Celine Rattray, the Oscar-nominated producer of The Kids Are Alright. "I loved the movie and Celine is a dear friend so I wanted to come and show some support," said Chriqui, who also took the opportunity to check out the spring collection from St. John.
-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf
Stefanie Keenan
Virginia Madsen and Cheryl Hines
"An Oscar nomination allows you to make even more of your dreams come true," said Virginia Madsen (in Kevan Hall) after toasting the guest of honor. After tucking into an elegant lunch of chicken paillard and poached salmon with braised beets and vanilla bean ice cream with French macaroons. Madsen, Cheryl Hines and their fellow guests were treated to cozy St. John cashmere scarves.
Stefanie Keenan
Gillian Jacobs
"This street is very expensive!" said Community star Gillian Jacobs, eyeing the stretch of new shopping mecca Melrose Place surrounding the [concept] St. John temporary boutique. "It's nice to come here for an event like this but I could go broke here!"
Stefanie Keenan
