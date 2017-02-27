The Funniest Internet Reactions to the 2017 Oscars

Tonight’s the night: The 89th annual Academy Awards is here! By evening’s end, the months of anticipation will be put to rest—we’ll know who tops the ranks of Awards show hopefuls.
Honestly, though, the highlight of the evening will likely be the social media reactions. The Internet is in fine form on Oscars night.
Granted, it’ll be difficult to top last year, which gave us the final influx of “Leonardo DiCaprio seeks Oscar” memes.
Still so proud, Leo!
Though the evening has thus far been Leo-less, Twitter and Instagram user feedback has been on. point. Check out the best social media reactions to the 2017 Oscars below.
A very pretty Victorian lampshade.
JOHN AND CHRISSY ARE EVERYTHING.