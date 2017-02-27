The Funniest Internet Reactions to the 2017 Oscars

Tonight’s the night: The 89th annual Academy Awards is here! By evening’s end, the months of anticipation will be put to rest—we’ll know who tops the ranks of Awards show hopefuls.

Honestly, though, the highlight of the evening will likely be the social media reactions. The Internet is in fine form on Oscars night.

Granted, it’ll be difficult to top last year, which gave us the final influx of “Leonardo DiCaprio seeks Oscar” memes.

Still so proud, Leo!

Though the evening has thus far been Leo-less, Twitter and Instagram user feedback has been on. point. Check out the best social media reactions to the 2017 Oscars below. 

God damnit Jessica Biel looks amazing 😭😭😭#oscars #oscars2017

A post shared by THE BASIC BITCH LIFE (@thebasicbitchlife) on

very pretty Victorian lampshade. 

Well that was awkward. #eredcarpet #oscars

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

Do you think Ryan Seacrest is a vodka or a tequila guy? #Oscars #ERedCarpet

A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

Well that's going to put a damper on the night. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

JOHN AND CHRISSY ARE EVERYTHING. 

@ryanseacrest is all of us 🙃 #oscars

A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on

Nobody messes with the Rancho Carne Toros. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews #bringiton

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

