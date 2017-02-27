The Funniest Internet Reactions to the 2017 Oscars

Tonight’s the night: The 89th annual Academy Awards is here! By evening’s end, the months of anticipation will be put to rest—we’ll know who tops the ranks of Awards show hopefuls.

Honestly, though, the highlight of the evening will likely be the social media reactions. The Internet is in fine form on Oscars night.

Granted, it’ll be difficult to top last year, which gave us the final influx of “Leonardo DiCaprio seeks Oscar” memes.

Still so proud, Leo!

VIDEO: 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

RELATED: Follow InStyle’s Live Blog for the 2017 Oscars

Though the evening has thus far been Leo-less, Twitter and Instagram user feedback has been on. point. Check out the best social media reactions to the 2017 Oscars below.

The most accurate words that have ever been written about Miles Teller. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OS6JXW9iJg — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 27, 2017

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV — #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) February 27, 2017

John Legend performing at the Oscars (2017) pic.twitter.com/YEbdMq094O — memes (@memeprovider) February 27, 2017

Gary and Vicky are from Chicago. There's another power couple from Chicago. Coincidence? I think not. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHETz4fyvs — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 27, 2017

Gary from Chicago now has more #Oscars than CAROL. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 27, 2017

IT WASN'T VIOLA DAVIS WHO WON THE OSCARS, IT WAS THE #OSCARS THAT WON VIOLA DAVIS. pic.twitter.com/YIntRpfyHq — Letícia (@berry_sck) February 27, 2017

Maybe we're just on Earth to watch Viola Davis win things. #Oscars — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 27, 2017

I feel the same way about snacks, Taraji #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oS2R7qIEG0 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 27, 2017

REBOOT HOCUS POCUS REBOOT THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK REBOOT THE FIRST WIVES CLUB REBOOT 9 TO 5 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GFOawg8DtA — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) February 27, 2017

Our boys are all grown up #Oscars pic.twitter.com/evLDvIsw4S — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) February 27, 2017

Jimmy is throwing so much shade I just #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VRZiXEgWxJ — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 27, 2017

And the "Hairspray" music that they just played is a great reminder that Mahershala Ali was the original Tracy Turnblad on Broadway! #oscars — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 27, 2017

God damnit Jessica Biel looks amazing 😭😭😭#oscars #oscars2017 A post shared by THE BASIC BITCH LIFE (@thebasicbitchlife) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Emma Stone looking like a Victorian lampshade tonight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5tUVmM5gfH — ㅤㅤ (@alyssadiane_) February 27, 2017

A very pretty Victorian lampshade.

Good fashion never goes out of style. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BgG1mz3KZR — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) February 27, 2017

Well that was awkward. #eredcarpet #oscars A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Do you think Ryan Seacrest is a vodka or a tequila guy? #Oscars #ERedCarpet A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Well that's going to put a damper on the night. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

I can't believe god is a black woman called taraji p henson #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YIqjqOxZf5 — ㅤ (@nicolskidman) February 26, 2017

JOHN AND CHRISSY ARE EVERYTHING.

When he says you can get pizza after the show... #Oscars chrissyteigen johnlegend pic.twitter.com/U7Y7USWoJc — Jane Austin (@Austin1Jane) February 26, 2017

PETITION: To update the image of Jesus to Isabelle Huppert stat pls #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TaCklERybX — Nicole Latayan (@nikowl) February 26, 2017

"Britney Spears is coming to the red carpet" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VQ31BI381y — Fiebre Britney (@fiebrebritney_) February 27, 2017

@ryanseacrest is all of us 🙃 #oscars A post shared by Elite Daily (@elitedaily) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Nobody messes with the Rancho Carne Toros. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews #bringiton A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:23pm PST