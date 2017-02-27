Shop Your Favorite Oscars Red Carpet Trends Now

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Were you watching the 2017 Oscars red carpet and envisioning yourself ripping up every sub-par, dated dress that you've worn over the past few years to weddings, work events, and other functions that require you to, ya know, put on makeup and a heel?

We tapped Tracy Taylor, Net-a-Porter's U.S. senior style editor and one of the coolest women we know, to show us how, with some financial investment, you can look as glam as Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Biel. So pick your poison: Are you drawn to the glittery gold trend or all-white everything? The choice is yours.

VIDEO: Here Are Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars

1 of 3 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy

Naomie Harris in Calvin Klein

"Naomie gets the award for the most modern look on the Oscar red carpet. The strapless sequined white dress with a paneled train perfectly merged Raf Simons's signature edge with Calvin’s refined, clean-lined aesthetic."

Shop similar: Adam Lippes Asymmetric Pleated Georgette and Merino Wool Midi Dress, $990; netaporter.com.

Advertisement
2 of 3 George Pimentel/FilmMagic; Courtesy

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

"Nicole Kidman has been nailing it on every red carpet this award season. This dress was a departure from her typical look, but in no way was it demure. Her nude, slim couture gown had almost an Indian sari type of pattern with gentle metallic embellishment broderie anglaise effect. This look was elegant and chic with just the right touch to keep it cool."

Shop similar: Needle & Thread Embellished Embroidered Tulle Gown, $1,298; netaporter.com.

3 of 3 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

Jessica Biel in Kaufman Franco

"Jessica Biel rocked this season's metallic trend in the most elegant way possible. The sleekness of the silhouette was the perfect foil to the high shine."

Shop similar (from left): Tom Ford Zip-Detailed Sequined Satin Midi Dress, $6,115; netaporter.com; Jenny Peckham Embellished Tulle Gown, $4,725; netaporter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!