Shop Your Favorite Oscars Red Carpet Trends Now

Were you watching the 2017 Oscars red carpet and envisioning yourself ripping up every sub-par, dated dress that you've worn over the past few years to weddings, work events, and other functions that require you to, ya know, put on makeup and a heel?

We tapped Tracy Taylor, Net-a-Porter's U.S. senior style editor and one of the coolest women we know, to show us how, with some financial investment, you can look as glam as Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, and Jessica Biel. So pick your poison: Are you drawn to the glittery gold trend or all-white everything? The choice is yours.

