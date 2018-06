Secrets Behind the Hottest Oscars Hair and Makeup

5 of 17 Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto.com

Kristen Wiig, 2012

Nominee Kristen Wiig added sunny, blond highlights to her mane pre-awards show, thanks to Amy Huson at Marie Robinson Salon in New York City. "When Kristen walked into the room and I saw her gorgeous new hair color I was so inspired," said hairstylist Mark Townsend, who created her style for the big night. Townsend told InStyle.com that he gave Wiig an "edgy wave" by wrapping sections of hair around a 1-1/2 inch curling iron. He raked two pumps of Dove Style + Care Frizz Free Shine Cream Serum through the waves to break them up and add shine and hold. As to why he opted for such a low-key look on such a high-wattage night? "Kristen is gorgeous and sexy. We didn't want her to look overly done. We wanted her true personality to stand out," he said.