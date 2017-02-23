Ruth Negga and Octavia Spencer Drop Hints About Their Oscars Dresses

Ruth Negga and Octavia Spencer are two of the stars to watch at the 2017 Academy Awards. Negga is nominated for Best Actress for Loving, while Spencer is up for Best Supporting Actress for Hidden Figures. Translation: They’ll both be wearing gorgeous couture.

So when InStyle caught up with the nominees at Alfre Woodard’s pre-Oscars Sistahs Soiree, we rounded up all the details that we could about their gowns. First up was Negga, who told us that she was “very nervous” about the ceremony but already has a dress picked out. “It’s been made for me, so it’s very specific,” she revealed about the custom design.

But the tight-lipped star wouldn’t dish any further. “My stylist would murder me. Rightly so,” she smiled.

As for Spencer, she hasn’t yet picked out which dress she’ll be wearing on the carpet. “There are a couple that I’m looking at, but you’ve got to have final fittings to see,” she told us.

Regardless of whether she takes home the trophy, the Hidden Figures star is sure it will be a night to remember. “I’m a nominee. That’s a win already. I am going to be there with my castmates, and I’m excited. It’s a fun place to be right now.”

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler