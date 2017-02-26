Ruth Negga’s Headband Is Like a Low-Key Tiara and We’re In Love

Rubies, headpieces, and Valentino, need we say more?

RELATED: Ruth Negga Wears an ACLU Pin to the 2017 Oscars

Ruth Negga elegantly walked the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards in a show-stopping red Valentino gown, but what really caught our attention is her headpiece by Irene Neuwirth with Gemfields rubies. A brilliant touch on an elegant look, this choice of accessory is one we cannot take our eyes off of. It is downright drool-worthy.

VIDEO: 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Headpieces seem to be a red carpet staple this season, throwing it back to the SAG Awards when Millie Bobby Brown donned a beautiful headband look of her own.