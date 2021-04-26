Regina King's Blunt Bob at the 2021 Oscars Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate
Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims gives us all the details.
Leave it to none other than Regina King to make us swoon all night long at the 2021 Oscars.
For the big show, the One Night in Miami director had a jet black, blunt bob, complete with a middle part, which was crafted by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims. The star tucked one side behind her ear as she walked the carpet.
"It's always a collaborative effort with Regina and the team," Sims shares exclusively with InStyle. "She's very vocal about what she likes, which we all love. The great thing is she trusts me. We all get inspired, throw ideas in a pot, and come up with magic."
When it came to the inspiration of the overall look, the hair artist shares that he wanted the style to draw attention to the craftsmanship of the Louis Vuitton gown.
"The [dress's] lines and shoulder detail inspired tonight's look," says the stylist. "We wanted to go with something sleek, modern, and clean that wouldn't compete with the structure and craftsmanship or the dress. We also wanted to show off Regina's beautiful neck line."
To create the bob, Sims used products from Flawless by Gabrielle Union and Tangle Teezer, including the Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Spray, Repairing Edge Control, Smoothing Blow Dry Cream, Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment, as well as Tangle Teezer's Thick & Curly Brush and Scalp & Exfoliator Massager.
If you're looking to mimic the star's style, it's actually pretty easy to recreate. However, of course you'll have to have a bob cut (or at least a wig) to start.
Sims recommends starting off by massaging the scalp with Tangle Teezer's Scalp Exfoliator & Massager, which he says feels "amazing!" Next, he applied a small around of the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave In Conditioner, Shine Enhancing Heat Protectant Spray, and Blow Dry Cream to get the hair damp, then he used the Tangle Teezer brush to get rid of any knots.
Afterwards, the stylist blew out King's hair and followed up with a flat iron to give a smooth, yet textured, finish. He wrapped up with the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Repairing Edge Control and smoothed any flyaways with the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment.
Hair aside, the star decided to go for a monochromatic makeup look to match with her baby blue gown. Makeup artist Latrice Johnson used all Clinique products to ensure King's eyes were adorned by a bold blue-gray eyeshadow, which was paired with a nude lip and matte skin. Her nails were kept short and painted with a metallic blue polish.
While the actress may have worked with cool tones for the night, there's no doubt that her 2021 Oscars look was red hot.