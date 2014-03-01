Red Carpet File: The Always Classic Oscar Nominee Meryl Streep

Josephine Cusumano
Mar 01, 2014

This year marks Meryl Streep's 18th Academy Award nomination (she also holds a record for that!) and on March 2nd she could possibly win her fourth Oscar statuette. "There are amazing women in our business, and they continue to break ground. I make a joke about Meryl Streep: They just need to give her her own category at the Academy Awards, and when she makes a film that year, give her a statue," Sandra Bullock tells InStyle in the March 2009 issue. In this year's nominated role—she previously won for The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, and Kramer vs. Kramer—Streep plays a dysfunctional mother in Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play-turned-film, August: Osage County. As for her red carpet looks, they have been nothing but classic and cool, just like Streep herself.

Usually Wears: Streep goes for comfort but likes to throw in a few surprises into each look, whether it's eyewear, a bold color, or fun embellishments like sequins or studs.

Favorite Designers: Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Alberta Ferretti, Lanvin, and Gucci.

Wildcard Factor: Streep manages to change up her look with each appearance and based on her personality, she pulls off each look effortlessly. "Acting is the perfect profession for me," Streep once said to InStyle, "because I get bored easily. I have a very short attention span." Many would call Streep a chameleon on the silver screen, but the same goes for her red carpet looks!

What We'd Like To See: Since it's the Oscars, we would love to see Streep in something that makes her stand out, just like her gold eco-friendly Lanvin gown from the 2012 Academy Awards.

Take a look back at all of Meryl Streep’s best looks from this awards season in our gallery!

Lanvin

Meryl Streep arrived at the 2015 SAG Awards in a black wrap dress by Lanvin. The red carpet vet accessorized with sheer tights, platform pumps, and statement jewelry. The best part? Streep added a dose of personal style to her look by proving just how well eyeglasses can work on the red carpet. 

Stella McCartney

The nominated actress wore a black off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney dress complete with a sheer linear design and a satin Christian Louboutin clutch for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Stella McCartney

Meryl Streep wore a striped black-and-white Stella McCartney frock (with pockets!) for the 'August: Osage County' premiere in Paris.
Lanvin

Streep made her mark on the 2014 Oscars red carpet in a black-and-white belted Lanvin column. The off-the-shoulder neckline was a refreshing departure from the actress's usually modest style choices. We love how Streep anchored the look with matching bracelets on each arm.

Max Mara

The actress attended the 86th Oscars Nominee Luncheon wearing a pink-and-red printed Max Mara dress with red Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps and a Clare Vivier monogrammed clutch.
Lanvin

Streep went for the gold in Lanvin’s first ever custom-made earth-friendly gown, made from eco-certified fabric sourced with help from Livia Firth’s Green Carpet Challenge. Lizard Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes, jewels by Fred Leighton and a Lanvin bag complete her look.

Stella McCartney

The nominated actress kept things cool in navy Stella McCartney dress with embroidery-details and flared sleeves for the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards. She accessorized with black Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, a Christian Louboutin clutch, and black sunglasses.
Michael Kors

Streep went casual for the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Award Gala wearing an all-black Michael Kors ensemble featuring a gold-studded sweater.
Gucci

Streep joined her co-stars for the LA premiere of 'August: Osage County' in a white v-neck Gucci dress paired with snakeskin-printed peep-toe pumps.

