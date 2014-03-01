Red Carpet File: The Always Classic Oscar Nominee Meryl Streep

This year marks Meryl Streep's 18th Academy Award nomination (she also holds a record for that!) and on March 2nd she could possibly win her fourth Oscar statuette. "There are amazing women in our business, and they continue to break ground. I make a joke about Meryl Streep: They just need to give her her own category at the Academy Awards, and when she makes a film that year, give her a statue," Sandra Bullock tells InStyle in the March 2009 issue. In this year's nominated role—she previously won for The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, and Kramer vs. Kramer—Streep plays a dysfunctional mother in Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play-turned-film, August: Osage County. As for her red carpet looks, they have been nothing but classic and cool, just like Streep herself.

Usually Wears: Streep goes for comfort but likes to throw in a few surprises into each look, whether it's eyewear, a bold color, or fun embellishments like sequins or studs.

Favorite Designers: Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Alberta Ferretti, Lanvin, and Gucci.

Wildcard Factor: Streep manages to change up her look with each appearance and based on her personality, she pulls off each look effortlessly. "Acting is the perfect profession for me," Streep once said to InStyle, "because I get bored easily. I have a very short attention span." Many would call Streep a chameleon on the silver screen, but the same goes for her red carpet looks!

What We'd Like To See: Since it's the Oscars, we would love to see Streep in something that makes her stand out, just like her gold eco-friendly Lanvin gown from the 2012 Academy Awards.

Take a look back at all of Meryl Streep’s best looks from this awards season in our gallery!

MORE:

• See Our Oscar Red Carpet Fashion Predictions!

• Check Out 20 Years of Best Actress Gowns

• See More Of This Year's Red Carpet Files!