Red Carpet File: Oscar Nominee Jared Leto's Sharp Rocker Style

We all remember Jared Leto from his days as heartthrob Jordan Catalano on the 1990s television series My So-Called Life, but the actor has since taken on numerous challenging parts that mark his true success in Hollywood. Deeply devoted to his roles—like those in Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, and American Psycho—Leto takes on his characters to the fullest extent. This committed spirit came through in his most recent film, where he played a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. "It's a celebration of creativity, of dreams. I'm just so honored. I never expected any of this," Leto tells InStyle. "The great part about winning awards is, it gives you a platform to say thank you. It gives everybody in your life a moment of joy and celebration, and it allows us to encourage people to continue working on smart, interesting, creative projects."

Usually wears: As an actor by day, rockstar by night in his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto tends to favor edgy and creative looks complemented by unexpected accessories.

Favorite designers: Saint LaurentChristian Dior, Balmain, and Lanvin.

Wildcard factor: Leto is never one to go the traditional red carpet route, opting for surprising looks like the gold lamé Saint Laurent jacket he wore to the the 86th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. "I don't dress up very much. You've got to have fun. I don't wear a lot of suits and sports jackets, but you want to feel like yourself, not like your agent," says Leto.

What we'd like to see: We loved his sharp look at the SAG Awards, which was just the right combination of rocker chic and classic suiting. Staying true to his quirky-yet-cool sense of style is his best bet, and whatever tuxedo he chooses to don—this is the Academy Awards after all—we hope it includes some punchy accessories and those long, wavy locks.

Want more Jared Leto? Look through our gallery to see his best red carpet looks from this awards season!

1 of 8 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jared Leto

The actor attended the 2014 SAG Awards in a black Dior Homme narrow peak lapel suit, that he wore with a white wing-tip shirt, a white bow tie, and black patent-leather derbies.
2 of 8 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jared Leto

Leto attended the The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominee Party in a Lanvin one-button tuxedo jacket featuring a black grosgrain shawl collar, which he styled with a black open shirt, matching trousers, and a black fedora.
3 of 8 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jared Leto

At the 86th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, the actor wore a Saint Laurent look featuring a stand-out gold lamé jacket with a pink pocket square.
4 of 8 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jared Leto

Leto wore a rocker-chic suit to the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ London premiere, which he paired with a black hat and chevron print Nicholas Kirkwood loafers.
5 of 8 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jared Leto

At the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards the actor wore a Balmain Homme suit and half-unbuttoned white shirt, accented by an oxblood pocket square.
6 of 8 JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Leto attended the 39th annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in an edgy look, which consisted of a Balmain Homme black-and-white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, worn with quirky Jimmy Choo lace-up shoes.
7 of 8 Ramey

Jared Leto

At the 2014 Golden Globes, the actor wore a formal Saint Laurent tuxedo with a fringe scarf, pulling his long locks into a bun.
8 of 8 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jared Leto

Leto chose a Dior Homme shawl collar suit and white shirt with inverted collar for the 2014 Producers Guild of America Awards.

