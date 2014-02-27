Red Carpet File: Oscar Nominee Jared Leto's Sharp Rocker Style

We all remember Jared Leto from his days as heartthrob Jordan Catalano on the 1990s television series My So-Called Life, but the actor has since taken on numerous challenging parts that mark his true success in Hollywood. Deeply devoted to his roles—like those in Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, and American Psycho—Leto takes on his characters to the fullest extent. This committed spirit came through in his most recent film, where he played a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. "It's a celebration of creativity, of dreams. I'm just so honored. I never expected any of this," Leto tells InStyle. "The great part about winning awards is, it gives you a platform to say thank you. It gives everybody in your life a moment of joy and celebration, and it allows us to encourage people to continue working on smart, interesting, creative projects."

Usually wears: As an actor by day, rockstar by night in his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto tends to favor edgy and creative looks complemented by unexpected accessories.

Favorite designers: Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Balmain, and Lanvin.

Wildcard factor: Leto is never one to go the traditional red carpet route, opting for surprising looks like the gold lamé Saint Laurent jacket he wore to the the 86th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. "I don't dress up very much. You've got to have fun. I don't wear a lot of suits and sports jackets, but you want to feel like yourself, not like your agent," says Leto.

What we'd like to see: We loved his sharp look at the SAG Awards, which was just the right combination of rocker chic and classic suiting. Staying true to his quirky-yet-cool sense of style is his best bet, and whatever tuxedo he chooses to don—this is the Academy Awards after all—we hope it includes some punchy accessories and those long, wavy locks.

