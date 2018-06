Red Carpet Arrivals

19 of 31 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks

Best Supporting Actress winner Mo'Nique posed with her husband Sidney Hicks in an ensemble inspired by first African-American to win an Academy Award. "This is actually the same color that Hattie McDaniel wore in 1940 when she walked this carpet," the actress said of her cobalt-blue Tadashi Shoji dress. "This is also the same flower, the gardenia, that she wore in her hair." Aside from the floral ornament, Mo'Nique accessorized her gown with yellow diamonds from Chopard, a Daniel Swarovski pale gold clutch and sandals from Jimmy Choo.