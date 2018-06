Red Carpet Arrivals

2 of 26 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Best actress nominee Anne Hathaway made the most of her big night, arriving in a champagne-colored strapless Armani Prive gown that glittered with paillettes and Swarovski crystals. When the Rachel Getting Married star turned to give an over-the-shoulder pose, she revealed the onyx and black crystal dragon brooch affixed to the back of her gown. The actress also accessorized with Cartier diamonds worth more than one million dollars.