Red Carpet Arrivals

2 of 20 Kevork Djansezian/AP

Katherine Heigl

Where was newlywed Katherine Heigl's husband, Josh Kelley? "He's mad at me because I'm not on tour with him and I'm mad at him because he's not here," the actress-in a fiery frock and matching red lipstick-joked. Once she hit the stage, Heigl, who wore Escada, came down with a case of the jitters. "I'm unbelievably nervous," she announced to the audience before announcing the nominees for Best Makeup.