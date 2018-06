Red Carpet Arrivals

5 of 20 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith

Oscar night proved to be a family affair for the Smiths. Jada dazzled in a copper strapless gown with corset styling by Carolina Herrera and her leading men, husband Will and son Jaden, were dashing in David August tuxedos. Will Smith is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Pursuit of Happyness. This is his second Academy Award nomination. Jaden is a presenter.



