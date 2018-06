The Prettiest Hair and Makeup

5 of 11 Chase Rollins / AFF-USA

Jennifer Aniston's Classic Layers

Jennifer Aniston's bold red Valentino number made a big enough statement, so her hairstylist Chris McMillan decided to go the natural route on her strands. "Jen likes to be Jen and she likes her natural look, so we kept the 'California girl' vibe going," McMillan told us. "I wanted the style to look like it had movement, so it's the small details like the layers around the face that really brought the look together."