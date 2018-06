The Best Maternity Looks Ever On The Oscars Red Carpet

We can always count on Cate Blanchett to take a style risk. The actress did just that at the 2008 Oscars when she dressed her baby bump in an ornate Dries Van Noten frock. Blanchett accessorized with a Roger Vivier clutch, statement Lorraine Schwatz jewels, and sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps. Just a few months later, Blanchett gave birth to her third son.