Sometimes the best styles are the simplest! A-list beauties made the Oscar scene in effortlessly elegant ponytails. Cameron Diaz added a touch of casual California chic to her elaborate Dior gown with a messy ponytail worn with long, face-framing bangs.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana star-and teen mogul-Miley Cyrus looked perfectly youthful in a low ponytail. She framed her giddy grin with wavy, side-swept bangs.
Reuters/Lucas Jackson/Landov
Anne Hathaway
Radiant Anne Hathaway complemented her Marchesa goddess gown with a high, face-revealing ponytail. Her wavy locks were given extra insouciance with a loose piece pinned at the base of her 'do.
Reuters/Carlos Barria/Landov
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Cameron Diaz
Sometimes the best styles are the simplest! A-list beauties made the Oscar scene in effortlessly elegant ponytails. Cameron Diaz added a touch of casual California chic to her elaborate Dior gown with a messy ponytail worn with long, face-framing bangs.
Advertisement
2 of 3Reuters/Lucas Jackson/Landov
Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana star-and teen mogul-Miley Cyrus looked perfectly youthful in a low ponytail. She framed her giddy grin with wavy, side-swept bangs.
3 of 3Reuters/Carlos Barria/Landov
Anne Hathaway
Radiant Anne Hathaway complemented her Marchesa goddess gown with a high, face-revealing ponytail. Her wavy locks were given extra insouciance with a loose piece pinned at the base of her 'do.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.