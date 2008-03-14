whitelogo
Pale Pink Lips
Pale Pink Lips
InStyle.com
Mar 14, 2008 @ 3:51 pm
Kristen Chenoweth
Kristen Chenoweth
hit a high note with a sun-kissed look perfect for the City of Angels. The Tony winner’s shimmery pink gloss and rosy cheeks kept the look California chic.
Peter Brooker/Rex USA
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
paired her rose lips with a silver highlighted eye and dramatic lashes. The simplicity of the actress’s makeup and hair brought attention to the intricate detailing of her black dress.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Cameron Diaz
Red-carpet veteran
Cameron Diaz
kept it simple: The actress’s effortless look included pink lips in a hue much like that of her frothy dress.
Jim Smeal/BEImages
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
’s dramatic red-carpet look included a bold, smoky eye and bronzed cheeks; the
Project Runway
host kept her makeup from going overboard by finishing it with a frosty nude lip.
Peter Brooker/Rex USA
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
opted for a gorgeous, heavily lined eye anchored not only by immaculately structured brows, but also by the most natural matte lip color (one of the night's best!).
Ian West/Landov
