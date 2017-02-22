From Barbra Streisand to Celine Dion: The Most Outrageous Oscars Gowns of All Time

When we say that stars take Oscars night as an opportunity to make a statement on the red carpet, some really make a statement. We're not talking about Old Hollywood glamour either. We've highlighted the more out-there, liberal numbers that have gone down in history as the most unforgettable.

Barbra Streisand caused a stir without meaning to when she selected a sequined Scaasi pajama-style set for her 1969 Oscars walk: "I didn't realize the outfit was so see-through; you couldn't tell that in the dressing room" (above, left). Cher recruited Bob Mackie to design a showgirl-worthy beaded black outfit in 1986 with a cape and a tower two-foot headpiece made of more than 800 rooster feathers (center). And who could ever forget Björk—the star went as a swan designed by Marjan Pejoski and dropped golden eggs along the red carpet in 2001 (right).

VIDEO: The Best Oscars Fashion of All Time

From 1969 to now, take a look back at all the stars who racked up points for bravery at the Oscars.