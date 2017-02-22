From Barbra Streisand to Celine Dion: The Most Outrageous Oscars Gowns of All Time

GEORGE BIRCH/AP/Corbis, CORBIS, Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Feb 22, 2017 @ 11:30 am

When we say that stars take Oscars night as an opportunity to make a statement on the red carpet, some really make a statement. We're not talking about Old Hollywood glamour either. We've highlighted the more out-there, liberal numbers that have gone down in history as the most unforgettable.

Barbra Streisand caused a stir without meaning to when she selected a sequined Scaasi pajama-style set for her 1969 Oscars walk: "I didn't realize the outfit was so see-through; you couldn't tell that in the dressing room" (above, left). Cher recruited Bob Mackie to design a showgirl-worthy beaded black outfit in 1986 with a cape and a tower two-foot headpiece made of more than 800 rooster feathers (center). And who could ever forget Björk—the star went as a swan designed by Marjan Pejoski and dropped golden eggs along the red carpet in 2001 (right).

VIDEO: The Best Oscars Fashion of All Time

 

From 1969 to now, take a look back at all the stars who racked up points for bravery at the Oscars.

1 of 25 AP Photo/George Birch

Barbra Streisand, 1969

Streisand revealed more than she bargained for in sequined Scaasi evening pajamas. "I didn't realize the outfit was so see-through," she told InStyle. "You couldn't tell that in the dressing room." Luckily, she had an attention-grabbing accessory-a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Funny Girl.
Advertisement
2 of 25 Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Diana Ross, 1973

Ross chose a custom satin Bob Mackie and Ray Aghayan design for her Lady Sings the Blues nod. "Diana had a little boy's body," Mackie told the Los Angeles Times of their choice to go menswear. "She was bone thin and looked wonderful in pants."
3 of 25 Eugene Adebari / Rex

Cher, 1986

Cher's long-time collaborator Bob Mackie designed a showgirl-worthy beaded black outfit with a cashmere cape, sparkling loincloth and a towering 2-foot headpiece made of over 800 rooster feathers. Making her dazzling appearance onstage, she cracked: "As you can see, I did receive my Academy booklet on how to dress like a serious actress."
Advertisement
4 of 25 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Demi Moore, 1989

Back in the late '80s, Demi Moore took a chance on an unknown stylist - herself. The actress had a hand in designing her tapestry-lined gown and lace-edged biker shorts.
Advertisement
5 of 25 AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Kim Basinger, 1990

Presenter Basinger designed her own white satin ensemble. The full-skirted gown was topped with a half-jacket that featured cryptic lettering down its single sleeve. Perhaps a tribute to her symbol-loving then-beau Prince?
Advertisement
6 of 25 BEImages

Geena Davis, 1992

Nominated for Thelma and Louise, Davis embodied frothy early-'90s style in a gams-baring ruffled minidress courtesy of costume designers Ruth Meyers and Bill Hargate.
Advertisement
7 of 25 Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Whoopi Goldberg, 1993

Bought at a Beverly Hills boutique, Goldberg's purple satin frock coat opened to reveal a green lining and slim brocade trousers.
Advertisement
8 of 25 Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith, 1997

With abs like that, it's no wonder Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to show them off. Her mesh metal Versace two-piece revealed the actress's flawless shape-and fashion daring.
Advertisement
9 of 25 Ron Galella/WireImage

Cher, 1998

If there was a patron saint of outrageous outfits, it would be Cher! Her sheer, strategically beaded Bob Mackie gown made us blush at the show where she won a Best Actress Oscar for Moonstruck.
Advertisement
10 of 25 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Celine Dion, 1999

Dion showed her major flair for the dramatic in a backwards tuxedo from John Galliano for Christian Dior, accented with a Dior by Stephen Jones topper and Ray-Bans studded with diamonds by Martin Katz. "Ray-Ban said if I wore these they would give $50,000 to my cystic fibrosis charity, so you better believe I wore them," said the singer.
Advertisement
11 of 25 FITZROY BARRETT/Globe

Angelina Jolie, 2000

A winner for Girl, Interrupted, Angelina Jolie got gothic in a long-sleeved Versace gown and pitch-black hair extensions. "It's silky and very me," she said of the dress, adding, "I wouldn't have the patience for real hair this long."
Advertisement
12 of 25 Mirek Towski/FilmMagic

Björk, 2001

The boundary-pushing Björk channeled a swan in a Marjan Pejoski ensemble, even going so far as to drop golden eggs (designed by artist boyfriend Matthew Barney) along the red carpet.

Advertisement
13 of 25 SGranitz/WireImage

Kate Hudson, 2001

Nominated for her role in Almost Famous, Kate Hudson went with a fringed look from pal Stella McCartney. "I was 21-years-old and to have Stella McCartney dressing me, well, I felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world," Hudson said at the British Fashion Awards. "I woke up the next morning, turned on the television to find out I was on every Worst Dressed list. So I called Stella and we just laughed our arses off."
Advertisement
14 of 25 Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002

In contrast to the pretty pink ballgown in which she won her 1999 Academy Award, Gwyneth Paltrow chose an sheer black Alexander McQueen top, gathered taffeta skirt and stiletto boots. Although she received lots of criticism for the style switch-up, the designer was pleased with the effect. "She looked incredible," he said of the look, which was altered from a long-sleeved fall 2002 runway design.
Advertisement
15 of 25 SGranitz/WireImage

Halle Berry, 2002

Halle Berry knows how to do classy and sexy. The night she won an Oscar for Monster's Ball, the actress highlighted her amazing figure with a peek-a-boo embroidered gown from up-and-coming designer Elie Saab.
Advertisement
16 of 25 Ron Galella/WireImage

Faith Hill, 2002

When you're going to sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the Oscars, who can blame you for choosing a sorbet-hued gown? Singer Faith Hill gave a nod to the legendary Wizard of Oz tune with her pastel Versace design. "Since she was wearing black onstage, we wanted to do something colorful for the carpet," her stylist Garth Condit told People.
Advertisement
17 of 25 SGranitz/WireImage

Hilary Swank, 2003

Taking a break from bold statement gowns, Hilary Swank chose a ballerina-inspired tulle Christian Dior dress. John Galliano was responsible for the custom design and Tod’s dyed an evening bag to match.
Advertisement
18 of 25 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Uma Thurman, 2004

Uma Thurman wore a couture Christian Lacroix ensemble - and got called Swiss Miss. "It was a beautiful dress," Thurman told InStyle. "Turns out I wore it wrong."
Advertisement
19 of 25 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Diane Keaton, 2004

Keaton took her signature boy-meets-girl Annie Hall aesthetic a step further with a Chaplin-esque suit and bowler from Ralph Lauren.
Advertisement
20 of 25 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Diablo Cody, 2008

The screenwriter stayed true to her personal style and rocked a wild Christian Dior gown on the red carpet. Later that night, Cody won her first Oscar: Best Original Screenplay for Juno.
Advertisement
21 of 25 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana, 2010

Zoë Saldana chose an otherworldly Givenchy couture gown that combined a sparkling bodice with clouds of sculpted tulle. "It just embodied everything I've been through in this Avatar dream," she told reporters.

Advertisement
22 of 25 AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Charlize Theron, 2010

The actress arrived in a lilac-hued Dior gown and fashion critics were immediately divided. Some applauded the risky draping on the couture dress, while others panned the design.
Advertisement
23 of 25 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter, 2011

Best Supporting Actress nominee Helena Bonham Carter collaborated with her Alice in Wonderland costume designer Colleen Atwood on this 1880s-inspired black velvet gown that she paired with Solange Azagury-Partridge earrings and a Lulu Guinness fan-shaped clutch.
Advertisement
24 of 25 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Helen Hunt, 2013

Why is this simple navy dress outrageous? Because it's from HampM! The always glamorous actress shocked red carpet critics by opting out of couture and into affordable fashion.
Advertisement
25 of 25 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lady Gaga, 2015

Lady Gaga made a daring choice when she selected a glittering Alaïa dress with daring red gloves.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!