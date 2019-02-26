13 Suits That Were Just As Breathtaking as Any Gown at the Oscars

There's been so much talk about the sparkly gowns at the 2019 Oscars and the naked dresses that celebs wore to the parties afterward. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the equally breathtaking suits that were spotted on the red carpet.

This year there was definitely an uptick in menswear-inspired pieces, striking silhouettes with standout details like the Vitor Zerbinato suit worn by Angela Bassett at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The top features strong shoulders, a peplum finish, and a plunging illusion panel, which showed off a hint of skin. The fringe beading throughout the lapel and along the sides of the pants was just as gorgeous as the Alexis Bittar jewels she accessorized with.

Of course, it's not easy to get your hands on a design from the Brazil-based label. But we're definitely going to try and recreate Bassett's suit with look-alikes from Cinq à Sept ($595; saks.com), NBD ($149; revolve.com), and H&M ($50; hm.com).

We've gathered more head-turning suits from the Oscars in the gallery ahead. And, yes, you can even shop some of the same exact pieces.