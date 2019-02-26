13 Suits That Were Just As Breathtaking as Any Gown at the Oscars

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 26, 2019 @ 2:30 pm
George Pimentel/Getty Images

There's been so much talk about the sparkly gowns at the 2019 Oscars and the naked dresses that celebs wore to the parties afterward. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the equally breathtaking suits that were spotted on the red carpet.

This year there was definitely an uptick in menswear-inspired pieces, striking silhouettes with standout details like the Vitor Zerbinato suit worn by Angela Bassett at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The top features strong shoulders, a peplum finish, and a plunging illusion panel, which showed off a hint of skin. The fringe beading throughout the lapel and along the sides of the pants was just as gorgeous as the Alexis Bittar jewels she accessorized with.

Of course, it's not easy to get your hands on a design from the Brazil-based label. But we're definitely going to try and recreate Bassett's suit with look-alikes from Cinq à Sept ($595; saks.com), NBD ($149; revolve.com), and H&M ($50; hm.com).

We've gathered more head-turning suits from the Oscars in the gallery ahead. And, yes, you can even shop some of the same exact pieces.

Awkwafina

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Dsquared2.

Danai Gurira

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Gabriela Hearst.

Amy Poehler

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in custom Alberta Ferretti.

Taylor Hill

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Ralph Lauren.

Elsie Fisher

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

in Thom Browne.

Steal the Look: Alice + Olivia Blazer, $398; orchardmile.com.

Diane Lane

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Gabriela Hearst and Mizuki Privé jewelry.

Barbara Palvin

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Armani.

Sarah Silverman

George Pimentel/Getty Images

in Moschino.

Diane Warren 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

in David Koma tuxedo, Max Mara top, Antonio Berardi neck piece, and Miu Miu boots and bag.

Kelly Lynch

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

in Zara blazer and top, Target pumps, and Amazon Fashion clutch.

Sandy Powell

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

in Joel & Son Fabrics.

