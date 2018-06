The Oscars' Most Unforgettable Looks

11 of 18 GLOBE PHOTOS,INC.

Barbra Streisand, 1969

Hello gorgeous! Barbra Streisand revealed more than she bargained for in sequined Scaasi evening pajamas. "I didn't realize the outfit was so see-through," she told InStyle. "You couldn't tell that in the dressing room, only under the bright lights." Luckily, she had an attention-grabbing accessory-a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Funny Girl.