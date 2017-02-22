Date Night Outfits Inspired by 10 Iconic Oscars Looks

American entertainment is undoubtedly centered around Hollywood. Movies, no matter their genre, cause us to laugh, cry, discuss, and quote our favorite lines on a daily basis.

Each year, we celebrate the very best in film at the Oscars, a night when Hollywood's finest get dressed to the nines and celebrate cinematic achievement. That night falls this Sunday, Feb. 26, and we're already on the edge of our seats to see who will win big.

No matter which films end up taking home the golden statue (La La Land, question mark?), we're always the most excited to see the Oscars fashion. This ceremony, after all, is one of the most elegant affairs to happen annually—and the red carpet is always a sight to behold.

In years past, we've seen stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, arrive wearing stunning gowns by top designers. These dresses, like Halle Berry's sheer Elie Saab gown she wore in 2002, will forever be remembered as iconic Oscars fashion moments.

In honor of the upcoming ceremony, we rounded up a whole list of Oscars-inspired date night outfits just for you. Offering a mix of high- and low-end selections, these editor picks will have you looking like Oscars royalty—even if you're just dining out at a local restaurant or attending a cocktail party. Keep scrolling to shop the looks.

1 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Angelina Jolie in Marc Bouwer (2004)

As was proven by Jolie's Marc Bouwer dress, white satin is totally sexy. This Elizabeth and James number is great for any date occasion.

Elizabeth and James available at net-a-porter.com $545 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada (2014)

Nyong'o looked like a princess in this soft blue Prada gown. We found a shorter version so you can also rock the designer during your next cocktail party.

Prada available at net-a-porter.com $3,260 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Charlize Theron in Gucci (2004)

Like Theron's dress, the similar option on the right exudes old-Hollywood glamour. In this dress, you'll surely wow your date. 

Alexis available at intermixonline.com $639 (originally $1,068) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang (2006)

Williams's dress will forever be one of our all-time Oscars favorites. The more casual option (pictured right) has an unexpected cut-out back, making it both sexy and appropriate for daytime dates.

available at us.asos.com $27 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Halle Berry in Elie Saab (2002)

Oh la la! Now, this is a sheer version of Berry's dress that's totally safe to wear on your next date. Just be sure to pair with the proper undergarments, depending on the occasion.

available at asos.com $21 (originally $53) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Jennifer Lawrence in Calvin Klein (2011)

Very few things seduce like a fire-engine red dress. Try this affordable option from Forever 21 to channel your inner JLaw.

available at forever21.com $13 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Beyoncé in Versace (2005)

This is the jumpsuit version of Beyoncé's sexy black gown. Rock it with a moto jacket or wear with stilettos, depending on the occasion.

available at nordstrom.com $92 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Julia Roberts in Valentino (2001)

A simple little black dress with white accents for a put-together look—without trying too hard.

Shoshanna available at shopbop.com $385 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Mila Kunis in Elie Saab (2011)

Cut and fit aside, the gorgeous lilac color of Kunis's dress sold us on this gown instantly. We found a flouncy option in a similar color so that you can feel like a total lady on your next date.

available at revolve.com $112 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Getty Images; Courtesy

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren (1999)

The saying "pretty in pink" takes on a whole new meaning with this satin Line & Dot dress from revolve.com.

available at revolve.com $126 SHOP NOW

