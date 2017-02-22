Date Night Outfits Inspired by 10 Iconic Oscars Looks

American entertainment is undoubtedly centered around Hollywood. Movies, no matter their genre, cause us to laugh, cry, discuss, and quote our favorite lines on a daily basis.

Each year, we celebrate the very best in film at the Oscars, a night when Hollywood's finest get dressed to the nines and celebrate cinematic achievement. That night falls this Sunday, Feb. 26, and we're already on the edge of our seats to see who will win big.

No matter which films end up taking home the golden statue (La La Land, question mark?), we're always the most excited to see the Oscars fashion. This ceremony, after all, is one of the most elegant affairs to happen annually—and the red carpet is always a sight to behold.

In years past, we've seen stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, arrive wearing stunning gowns by top designers. These dresses, like Halle Berry's sheer Elie Saab gown she wore in 2002, will forever be remembered as iconic Oscars fashion moments.

In honor of the upcoming ceremony, we rounded up a whole list of Oscars-inspired date night outfits just for you. Offering a mix of high- and low-end selections, these editor picks will have you looking like Oscars royalty—even if you're just dining out at a local restaurant or attending a cocktail party. Keep scrolling to shop the looks.