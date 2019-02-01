See the 2019 Oscars Ballot Before the Official Show

While some people look forward to February for the Super Bowl, others eagerly await it for another reason: the Oscars. And if you fall into the latter category, then you're in luck — because the 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24.

If that sounds like an eternity to wait, then there are a few things you can do to prep in advance, like buying everything you need to throw a killer viewing party, and filling out your Oscars 2019 ballot.

If you haven't seen the complete list of nominees yet, then, really, what are you waiting for? Many of the awards season favorites, like Lady Gaga and all things Bohemian Rhapsody, made the cut. But you might be surprised to find a few who didn't, including Bradley Cooper's snub in the Achievement In Directing category.

If you're going to watch the show, then you'll definitely want to have this checklist on hand — especially if your preview party includes a friendly (albeit competitive) game of correctly guessing the night's winners.

Click here to download a printable ballot to make sure you have your picks in order before the festivities kick off.

The 2019 Oscars nominations came on the heels of quite a bit of controversy surrounding comedian Kevin Hart, who was originally slated to host of the show but stepped down after past homophobic tweets resurfaced and he didn't re-apologize. As a result, the show will proceed without a host, which has only occurred once, 30 years ago, according to Variety.

Top contenders at this year's Academy Awards include Roma and The Favourite, nabbing 10 nominations each, including Best Picture and Best Director. A Star Is Born and Vice each walked away with eight nominations, and BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book also received nominations in several of the categories.

Catch Hollywood's biggest night live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET.