See All of the Incredible Looks From the 2021 Academy Awards

By InStyle Staff
Updated Apr 25, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
Credit: Getty Images

The glitz! The glamour! The gowns! The gentlemen in suits! The most important night of award season is upon us, and the stars are pulling out all the stops. Unlike some of the other virtual award shows this season, the 93rd Academy Awards have a dress code and a strict "no Zoom" policy, so we get to see the stars in all their glory in person. We blame Jason Sudeikis and hoodie gate (not that we didn't so appreciate that).

As much as we loved his sweatshirt, we're not complaining. Of course, being the fashion fiends we are, we staffers at InStyle are always ecstatic for the red carpet, and we're just glad this one isn't taking place over Zoom. Tonight's jaw-dropping looks, from Alan Kim's adorable suit to Andra Day's gold gown, are giving us major fashion FOMO — I mean, I'm writing this in my sweats from my couch.

But these breath-taking and dreamy looks also give us a glimmer of hope for what is to come post-pandemic. A light at the end of the WFH-uniform-tunnel, if you will (Seriously, I may show up to work in a gown on the first day back.) Click through to see some of our favorite looks of the night.

Margot Robbie

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Chanel

Zendaya

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Valentino Couture

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Christian Dior; Jewelry, Bulgari

Halle Berry

Credit: Getty Images

Regina King

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Kirby

Credit: Getty Images
Andra Day

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Vera Wang

Carey Mulligan

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Valentino 

Viola Davis

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Alexander McQueen

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Emerald Fennell

Dress, Gucci

Tiara Thomas

Leslie Odom Jr.

Suit, 

Glenn Close

Dress, Armani Prive

Marlee Matlin

Vivienne Westwood for Red Carpet Green Dress.

Alan Kim

Credit: Getty Images

Youn Yuh-jung

Credit: Getty Images

Clutch, Roger Vivier. 

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: Getty Images
Chloe Zhao

Credit: Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Credit: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Valentino 

Olivia Colman

Credit: Getty Images

Dress, Dior. Clutch, Roger Vivier. 

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Credit: Getty Images
