The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Academy Awards
The 2021 Oscars look much different than years past, but COVID-19 precautions haven't stopped celebs from bringing their A-game when it comes to their glam.
From Viola Davis's fro-hawk to Glenn Close's smoky eye, we've rounded up the best hair and makeup moments from the red carpet and on the awards stage.
Ahead, all of our favorite celebrity beauty looks of the night.
Tiara Thomas
Singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas looked nothing short of angelic on the Oscars red carpet. The star's hair was styled into chunky, straightback cornrows, and her baby hairs were swooped and slicked down to perfection. As for makeup, Thomas went with a subtle smoky eye, long, fluttery lashes, and a glossy nude lip.
Nicolette Robinson
Actress Nicolette Robinson's box braids stole the show as she walked the red carpet with husband Leslie Odom Jr. She adorned her plaits with some gold rings and flipped them to one side. The star kept her makeup subtle, going for a "no makeup" makeup look and glowing skin.
Glenn Close
Glenn Close did not come to play around this year — and it makes sense seeing as this is her eighth Oscar nomination. The legendary actress opted for a smoky eye this evening, along with rosy cheeks and a pink nude lip. Her signature pixie and side-swept bangs rounded out the look.
Celeste
British singer Celeste let her natural hair do its thing on the red carpet, and we are here for it. Makeup artist Allan Avendaño paired her curly, brushed out bob with a divine red lip, rosy cheeks, and bold eyeliner. He started off by prepping the singer's skin using the All Day All Year Cream from Sisley Paris, followed by the brand's Les Phyto-Ombrés Eyeshadow in Sparkling Topaze and Phyto-Khol Perfect Eyeliner Pencil to add definition to the eye. As for the lip, he used Sisley Paris's Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick in Rouge Miami to achieve that vibrant red.
Viola Davis
A soft pink lip and a fro-hawk was the winning combo for Best Actress nominee Viola Davis’s Oscars beauty look. The star's hairstylist Jamika Wilson set the updo with Matrix's Total Results High Amplify Flexible Hold Hairspray. And that exact lip color? Well, it's not actually lipstick. Davis's makeup artist Autumn Moultrie lined the star's lips with L'Oréal's Age Perfect Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in Cranberry and then filled the rest of the lips with bold orchid.
Youn Yuh-jung
Youn Yuh-jung paired a bright red lip with glowy cheeks and pinned back curls to take home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Minari.
Andra Day
The Best Actress nominee pulled her curls into a top puff and went for a dewy, fresh-faced makeup look with touches of burgundy. Hair sculptor Tony Medina turned to Schwarzkopf Professional products and ghd hot tools to perfect the star's curls, while Porshe Cooper, Day’s go-to makeup artist for the 2021 awards season, prepped the star’s skin using La Mer and Chanel Beauty products.
Carey Mulligan
Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell accessorized Carey Mulligan’s gold sequin tube top and ball gown skirt with equally glowy skin and a berry stained lip. "We chose Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in Ultimate, which I paired with Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres in Pivoine to finish off the edges and sharpen the lip, and create the perfect pout, Eisdell says.
But before she got into glam, she used the CurrentBody Skin’s LED Light Therapy Mask to prep the star's skin. Mulligan's sleek updo was created by Jenny Cho using Reneé Furterer products, including the new Finishing Spray for a smooth finish.
Regina King
The Academy Award-winning actress debuted a sleek blunt bob on the red carpet, thanks to hairstylist Larry Sims, who stocked his kit with Tangle Teezer tools and Flawless products. For her makeup, Latrice Johnson lined King's eyes with a Clinique navy blue eyeliner, which perfectly complimented her sky blue Louis Vuitton dress.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. was a sight for sore eyes at the 2021 Oscars. Hairstylist Nina Monique gave the star a slick, hip-length, side-parted 'do with swooped baby hairs. Makeup artist Marissa Vossen went for a purple lip and a two-toned purple eye to match H.E.R.'s gown.
Amanda Seyfried
Actress Amanda Seyfried stuck to reds for both her glam and that stunning Armani Privé gown. Makeup artist Genevieve Herr used Lancôme products to give the star a burgundy lip and matching subtle eyes. As for hair, Seyfried opted for a side-parted, slicked back updo. Hairstylist Renato Campora used Dyson hot tools and Fekkai haircare products to execute the chic style.
Angela Bassett
At this point, it's clear that Angela Bassett isn't playing fair when it comes to beauty. Lucky for us, we can mimic her look from the 2021 Oscars. Makeup artist D'Andre Michael used Lancôme to give the star a stunning deep blue smoky eye and fluttery lashes, along with brozy cheeks and a pink lip. When it came to hair, stylist Randy Stodghill used Phyto products and ghd's Max Styler to give the star a straight, sleek lob.
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby brought Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet — with a 2021 twist. The Best Actress nominee's makeup artist Jo Baker used Gucci Beauty's Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in 502 Eadie Scarlet and a burgundy lip liner to create a matte red lip with soft, blurred edges. She paired the bold lip with curled lashes and full brows. Hairstylist Adir Abergel gave Kirby a sleek bun with a center part using ghd hot tools and finishing with Virtue Labs Healing Oil for extra shine.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is another star who matched her eye makeup to their red dress. The actress opted for a soft burgundy smoky eye paired with a satin rosy pink lip, created by makeup artist Tracey Levy using Giorgio Armani Beauty products, including the Eyes to Kill Eye Quattro Eyeshadow Palette in Festival and Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 500. Prior to glam, Witherspoon's skin was prepped using products from Biossance. The actress kept things simple and elegant with her hair, wearing it sleek and straight with a center part and the front pieces tucked behind her ears.
Halle Berry
As if Halle Berry's new blunt, asymmetrical microbob isn't trendy enough, the star went and got baby bangs, too. Berry paired her dramatic cut with a nude no-makeup makeup look, care of Clinique products and makeup artist Jorge Monroy.
Laura Dern
The Academy Award-winning actress was all smiles on the red carpet with her dusty rose lip and bouncy curls. Makeup artist Simone Siegl exclusively used Clarins products on the star, including the Velvet Cleansing Milk and Double Serum. "I decided to go with a classy soft makeup look to compliment [the Oscar de la Renta gown]," Siegl shares. "Skincare is my number one step. Laura has beautiful skin and we prep it by focusing on adding moisture and making it really dewy. Serums and oils are my favourite, as it plumps, tightens, hydrates, and gives the skin a beautiful glow. Working with a good canvas helps create beautiful makeup."
Before taking a curling iron to Dern's hair, hairstylist Fríða Aradóttir prepped her roots with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray for extra volume, and ran Cream 230 through her mid-lengths to ends for heat protection.
Zendaya
"The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look," says Zendaya's makeup artist Sheika Daley for Lancôme. "The dress color was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones.” The key to the star's flawless complexion? Skip prep with Lancôme's new Clarifique Face Essence the night before and morning-of the red carpet.
Margot Robbie
What better way to debut a new hairstyle than on a red carpet? And that's exactly what Margot Robbie did at the 2021 Oscars. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave the star soft, textured bangs with face framing layers, then added some texture with ghd hot tools, and pulled her hair back into a low ponytail. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff complimented the star's new hairstyle by giving her a look inspired by sunny days, complete with a warm lip. The exact shade? Chanel's Rouge Allure Ink in Warm Beige layered with Rouge Coco Flash in Chicness.
Chloe Zhao
Filmmaker Chloe Zhao opted for neutral glam and two French ponytails for the red carpet. Tonight, she made history as the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to earn an award for Best Director for her work on Nomadland.