Inside the Biggest Oscars 2014 Parties!

Now that the 86th Academy Awards have come to a close, the celebrations can finally begin! Last night's winners—including Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Lupita Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor) Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor)—hit the party circuit with their golden statutes in tow, along with fellow nominees and attendees joining in on the fun everywhere from the Governors Ball, Vanity Fair's Oscar Party, to the Elton John's 22nd annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party (which helped raise $5.1 million for the fight agains HIV/AIDs).

"I'm going to be doing all things Oscar‑related, this is my first time here," says a speechless Nyong'o to reporters after the ceremony. "I feel like Willie Wonka in the Chocolate Factory.” What better way to describe Oscar night! To see how the young starlet celebrated her historical night and more of Hollywood's biggest stars in their finest form, look through our gallery to go inside all of last night's biggest parties!

Josephine Cusumano with reporting by Brianna Deutsch, Matt Donnelly, David Hutchings, and Scott Huver.

Cate Blanchett

showed off her newly engraved golden statute at the Governors Ball held at the Hollywood & Highland Center, where fellow Academy Award winners and nominees joined her.

Peter and Lupita Nyong'o

celebrated her first Oscar win alongside her brother at the Governors Ball. Nyong’o (in Prada) not only had the support of her family, but those in Kenya including the President himself. “I am so grateful for that kind of support from the entire world actually, that the entire world did not have a say in whether I got this or not, but the fact that I won in so many people's hearts, that is incredible, and I am so grateful for that," she says to reporters.
Jared Leto

was all smiles after his Best Supporting Actor win and for good reason! “It's safe to say from the moment the film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, my professional life changed,” says Leto to the press. “I've always been an artist interested in creativity and doing something that I was proud of and taking on challenging projects and pushing myself to the limit.”
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

walked inside the Governors Ball hand in hand to celebrate Pitt’s Best Picture win for the film, '12 Years a Slave.’ “I just loved making this film,” Pitt says to reporters. “And this has a life, the book will be in every high school in America. It has steam beyond (tonight).”
Kate Hudson

“The first dress I tried on for tonight was glamorous and beautiful but it wasn’t comfortable. This is a long night and of course you want to look good, but more than anything you want it to feel good when you wear it,” Hudson (in Zuhair Murad) tells InStyle. “I wore this dress because I just felt so good and comfortable in it.”
Kerry Washington

had the best accessory at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, her baby bump! “What I love is that I’m pregnant and this is such a comfortable dress to wear,” says Washington (in Jason Wu) to InStyle.
Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, Donatella Versace, and David Furnish

made a stylish group at the Elton John’s 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at the City of West Hollywood Park. Stars including Robert De Niro, Heidi Klum, and Neil Patrick Harris also attended.
Jane Fonda

stepped out to see which of her colleagues—especially Cate Blanchett— would take home a golden statute for the 86th annual Academy Awards. Fonda dressed up for the occasion in a stunning Nicholas Oakwell number that she admitted to reporters, "feels very '30s diva."
Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed

had a ‘Twilight’ reunion at Elton John’s annual Oscars Viewing Party, where they were joined by Anna Paquin, Stephan Moyer, Sarah Hyland, Sharon Osbourne, and more.
Christina Hendricks

was among the many guests at Elton John’s party where she stunned in a L’Wren Scott and Dolce amp Gabbana ensemble, which she described as “very boudoir" to reporters.
Britney Spears

took a break from her Las Vegas residency show to make her annual appearance at Elton’s John party, where she was joined by boyfriend David Lucado.
Jaime King and Taylor Swift

embraced during Elton John’s party, where King (in Ulyana Sergeenko) and Swift (in Julien Macdonald) danced and sang along with Elton John when he took the stage and performed his hit song, 'Candle In the Wind.'
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron

stepped out as a couple for the Fame & Philanthropy Post-Oscar Party held at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills. Halle Berry was also among the guests.

Anne Hathaway

was radiant at the sixth annual Pre-Oscar Dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch at Madeo Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Hathaway's (in Chanel) husband Adam Shulman also joined the actress for an evening celebrating fashion and film.

Naomie Harris

“I love color, so I love the way it's so bright and it really chose me," says Harris (in Chanel) about the designer's dress. "I tried on quite a few outfits, about five, and this one was the one that said, ‘Yeah. I want to be on your body tonight.’”
Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

made it a couples night at Focus Features and MAC Viva Glam celebration of Dallas Buyers Club in Los Angeles. It's just days before the 86th annual Academy Awards where McConaughey is nominated for Best Actor.

