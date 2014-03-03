Inside the Biggest Oscars 2014 Parties!

Now that the 86th Academy Awards have come to a close, the celebrations can finally begin! Last night's winners—including Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Lupita Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor) Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor)—hit the party circuit with their golden statutes in tow, along with fellow nominees and attendees joining in on the fun everywhere from the Governors Ball, Vanity Fair's Oscar Party, to the Elton John's 22nd annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party (which helped raise $5.1 million for the fight agains HIV/AIDs).

"I'm going to be doing all things Oscar‑related, this is my first time here," says a speechless Nyong'o to reporters after the ceremony. "I feel like Willie Wonka in the Chocolate Factory.” What better way to describe Oscar night! To see how the young starlet celebrated her historical night and more of Hollywood's biggest stars in their finest form, look through our gallery to go inside all of last night's biggest parties!

—Josephine Cusumano with reporting by Brianna Deutsch, Matt Donnelly, David Hutchings, and Scott Huver.