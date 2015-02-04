Oscar-Winning Pairs

1 of 4 Max Vadukul

Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger



Reese: I was so nervous and terrified amp#91;being nominatedamp#93; and you were an incredible source of strength and encouragement. I called you every day when I was dealing with that garbage. I shouldn't call it garbage, but there's a lot of anxiety that comes with it.



Renee: Well, it's a tremendous responsibility. You don't want to let the people down who... you shared the efforts with on the film.



Reese: You're sitting there thinking, I really hope they call my name, but I really hope they don't call my name. You really made me feel better about the fact that, as southern women, we both come from a place of, "Oh, not me, you." And you were like, just enjoy it.



Renee: It's OK to have people think you did a good job! Embrace that moment. Do you remember it?



Reese (laughs): No.