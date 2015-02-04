Oscar-Winning Pairs

Reese: I was so nervous and terrified amp#91;being nominatedamp#93; and you were an incredible source of strength and encouragement. I called you every day when I was dealing with that garbage. I shouldn't call it garbage, but there's a lot of anxiety that comes with it.
Renee: Well, it's a tremendous responsibility. You don't want to let the people down who... you shared the efforts with on the film.
Reese: You're sitting there thinking, I really hope they call my name, but I really hope they don't call my name. You really made me feel better about the fact that, as southern women, we both come from a place of, "Oh, not me, you." And you were like, just enjoy it.
Renee: It's OK to have people think you did a good job! Embrace that moment. Do you remember it?
Reese (laughs): No.
Whoopi Goldberg & Halle Berry
Halle: You've always been different and your ability to be your authentic self inspires me. I don't know if there are a ton of people who are really confident and free enough to live their life that way.
Whoopi: When you were nominated for Monster's Ball, Halle, I have to say, I just wanted to kind of hang out with you. Because I thought you had a lot to say, and I wondered what kind of woman you were. So for you to give me this beautiful gift of saying that I helped inspire you is a real acknowledgement. It's such an honor and a thrill. I've wanted to say, "Hi, do you know me? I'd like you to know me."
Halle: Oh, Whoopi! I'm coming to your house.
Whoopi: Anytime.
Kate Winslet & Jodie Foster
Jodie: It's amazing for me to watch a great actor and feel the same things they feel. It doesn't always happen, but it does with you.
Kate: I remember watching The Accused and thinking, now I understand what acting really is, it doesn't exist in fact. What you do is you just be. You don't act, you be. I genuinely carry that in my work. I feel like I took that from you.
Jodie: Aw, thank you!
Kate: From the very beginning you were somebody I could latch on to. You made this crazy dream I had of becoming an actress completely possible.
Anjelica Huston & Sissy Spacek
Anjelica: I've never seen you out of stride. I've never had a moment's insecurity when you're on screen… Given the chance, you could get nominated every year.
Sissy: You're so sweet.
Anjelica: Not really, just honest. Winning is definitely life-altering.
Sissy: It's bizarre! You miss the whole ceremony because you're sweating about worrying you're going to win. It's beautiful, but overstimulating. You think if you can just survive…
Anjelica: And keep your sense of humor. The best is being nominated and not winning because nobody takes you picture on the way out.
