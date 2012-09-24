Oscar Week Parties

8 of 16 Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

Michelle Williams & More!

Busy Phillips (in vintage Pucci) and Bryce Dallas Howard (in Jil Sander) were among the guests who joined Forevermark and the Diamond Information Center to toast Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams during an elegant dinner pasty at the Chateau Marmont. "I'm tailored to within an inch of my life!" said Williams of her perfect-fit Louis Vuitton dress. What's the actress' fashion plan for Sunday night? "I feel like on me, less is more but the rules change at the Oscars," she mused. "So 364 days a year less is more and then I break the rule for the Oscars."