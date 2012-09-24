Oscar Week Parties

InStyle.com
Sep 24, 2012 @ 5:21 pm
2011 Academy Awards - Chanel and Charles Finch Host a Pre-Oscar Party - Drew Barrymore and Mick Jagger
pinterest
Drew Barrymore and Mick Jagger
Drew Barrymore and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger were among the chic stars who attended a pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch at L.A.'s legendary Madeo restaurant. "I'm wearing head-to-toe Chanel," said Barrymore, who put her own spin on the classic French label's pieces. "I love that it's Chanel but it's still hippie and rocker and flowy."

-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Scott Huver, Kwala Mandel and Lindzi Scharf
Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel
2011 Academy Awards - Chanel's Pre-Oscar Party - Naomi Watts and Uma Thurman
pinterest
Naomi Watts and Uma Thurman
"I'm looking forward to a good meal," said Naomi Watts, who caught up with Uma Thurman before sitting down to partake of the Italian feast at Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner. And it wasn't just the food that was enticing-"I'm wearing Chanel tonight, even the beautiful perfume," Watts said, taking a moment to breathe in the scent on her wrists.
Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel
2011 Academy Awards - Chanel's Pre-Oscar Party - Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman
pinterest
Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman
Also at the Chanel dinner, star stylist Rachel Zoe stayed mum in order to avoid any Oscar fashion spoilers. "Anne and I love to play dress up, so this has been the best excuse to do it," Zoe said when asked how longtime client Anne Hathaway was prepping her wardrobe changes for the Oscars. Could Zoe offer any hints on what labels Hathaway would wear? "Nope, no hints!" said Zoe.
Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel
The 2011 Academy Awards - The 2001 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Natalie Portman
pinterest
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman braved a windy day at the beach to attend the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. "This is my first time here," said Portman, who picked up the Spirit Award for Best Actress wearing a Givenchy Couture custom-made dress.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2011 Academy Awards - 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards - James Franco and Danny Boyle
pinterest
James Franco and Danny Boyle
James Franco took a break from Oscar rehearsals to pick up the award for best male lead at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where he thanked 127 Hours director Danny Boyle and described the filming process as, "a crazy, crazy experience — that I don't think I'll ever repeat."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Film Independent
The 2011 Academy Awards - The 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Amber Tamblyn
pinterest
Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn was among the stars who stopped by the Elle green room at the Film Independent Spirit Awards to warm up with a cup of coffee and pick up spring must-haves from the BCBGMAXAZRIA apparel and accessories bar. Eco-friendly celebrities like Kate Walsh, Kerry Washington and Jon Hamm also made time to sign the AVEENO Active Naturals pledge wall, which helped raise a donation to Million Trees NYC.
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
2011 Academy Awards - The 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Anna Kendrick
pinterest
Anna Kendrick
The Twilight Saga's Anna Kendrick took a break from the Spirit Awards to stop by the LG Cinema 3D HDTV backstage lounge, where she and fellow guests Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens watched portions of the ceremony in 3D. The stars also checked out hot items from Nautica, New Balance and Marchon Eyewear and picked up VIP-only gifts like an AMC theaters Signature pass and complimentary memberships to Crunch gyms. In addition to the giving, there was also some receiving-for each guest who stopped by, LG Electronics made a donation to Film Independent's Project:Involve.
John Sciulli/WireImage
2011 Academy Awards - Diamond Information Center Pre-Oscar Party - Busy Phillips, Michelle Williams and Bryce Dallas Howard
pinterest
Michelle Williams & More!
Busy Phillips (in vintage Pucci) and Bryce Dallas Howard (in Jil Sander) were among the guests who joined Forevermark and the Diamond Information Center to toast Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams during an elegant dinner pasty at the Chateau Marmont. "I'm tailored to within an inch of my life!" said Williams of her perfect-fit Louis Vuitton dress. What's the actress' fashion plan for Sunday night? "I feel like on me, less is more but the rules change at the Oscars," she mused. "So 364 days a year less is more and then I break the rule for the Oscars."
Jordan Strauss/Getty Images
2011 Academy Awards - Oxfam and InStyle Luncheon - Joy Bryant and Livia Firth
pinterest
Joy Bryant and Livia Firth
Joy Bryant and Livia Firth (wife of Academy Award nominee Colin Firth) took time out of their Oscar week schedules to co-host a luncheon with Oxfam and InStyle in celebration of the 100th anniversary of International Women's Day. "When women like us come together, we have the power to make great change," Firth told the all-female crowd who gathered at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Shiloh Strong
2011 Academy Awards - Oxfam and InStyle Luncheon - Kristin Davis
pinterest
Kristin Davis
Also in attendance at Oxfam and InStyle's International Women's Day luncheon, Kristin Davis shared her experiences as an Oxfam ambassador. "I have been working with them for six years now. I had just been on my first safari to Tanzania and Kenya. I kept asking to see how the people really lived in the villages but the guides just looked at me like I was a crazy American," Davis recalled. "Then I met Claire amp#91;Godfrey, of Oxfamamp#93; and told her I'd love to travel with her and find out what was really going on. She said, 'Great! When can you go?' I said, 'Where do you need me to go?' She said, 'Name a place and we need you to go!' And that's how it began."
Shiloh Strong
2011 Academy Awards - Extra Luxury Lounge - Hailee Steinfeld
pinterest
Hailee Steinfeld
True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld was among the Academy Award nominees who stopped by the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills to explore the Extra Luxury Lounge in honor of the Oscars. After getting pampered at the L'Oreal beauty suite and picking up gifts from Magaschoni Cashmere, Invicta and TiVo, guests were also encouraged to clean out their closets and donate clothing to Working Wardrobes, which provides clothing to at-risk men and women looking for jobs.
Neilson Barnard/WireImage
2011 Academy Awards - Kari Feinstein’s Academy Awards Style Lounge - Maria Menounos
pinterest
Maria Menounos
Access Hollywood correspondent Maria Menounos got ready for Oscar night at Kari Feinstein’s Academy Awards Style Lounge, where she was among the stars were treated to Corso Como's Ballasox ballet flats, beauty products from the StriVectin line and jewelry from Tacori.
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
2011 Academy Awards - Hollywood Domino Pre-Oscar Gala - Kellan Lutz
pinterest
Kellan Lutz
Twilight Saga star Kellan Lutz was among the fun-loving stars who took part in the 4th annual Hollywood Domino gala, held at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Lutz mingled with Mila Kunis, Hayden Panettiere and Chris Evans during the 40s themed event, which benefitted the Seven Bar Foundation.
Casey Rodgers/AP
2011 Academy Awards - Hollywood Domino Pre-Oscar Gala - Odette Yustman, Arielle Kebbel and Stacy Keibler
pinterest
Stacy Keibler & More!
Also at the Hollywood Domino gala, Odette Yustman, Arielle Kebbel and Stacy Keibler all showed off their vintage-inspired attire. "I always wear color, so I thought 'Why not try black?'" said Yustman (in Gustavo Cadile). "It's old school."
Casey Rodgers/AP
2011 Academy Awards - Tom Ford Boutique Opening - Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe
pinterest
Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe
Mommy-to-be Rachel Zoe (in vintage Oleg Cassini) and husband Rodger Berman were among the first to arrive at the opening of designer Tom Ford's Los Angeles boutique. Zoe's first impressions of the sleek new space? "It's amazing," she gushed. "But that’s no surprise. Everything Tom does is amazing."

MORE: The stars flock to the opening of Tom Ford's L.A. boutique.
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
2011 Academy Awards - Tom Ford Boutique Opening - Livia and Colin Firth
pinterest
Livia and Colin Firth
Tom Ford fan Colin Firth made himself right at home during the opening night celebration at the designer's new boutique. The Academy Award nominee-who was accompanied by wife Livia-perched his martini atop one of the accessories cases on display.
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 16 Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel

Drew Barrymore and Mick Jagger

Drew Barrymore and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger were among the chic stars who attended a pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch at L.A.'s legendary Madeo restaurant. "I'm wearing head-to-toe Chanel," said Barrymore, who put her own spin on the classic French label's pieces. "I love that it's Chanel but it's still hippie and rocker and flowy."

-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Scott Huver, Kwala Mandel and Lindzi Scharf
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel

Naomi Watts and Uma Thurman

"I'm looking forward to a good meal," said Naomi Watts, who caught up with Uma Thurman before sitting down to partake of the Italian feast at Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner. And it wasn't just the food that was enticing-"I'm wearing Chanel tonight, even the beautiful perfume," Watts said, taking a moment to breathe in the scent on her wrists.
3 of 16 Courtesy Billy Farrell Agency for Chanel

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman

Also at the Chanel dinner, star stylist Rachel Zoe stayed mum in order to avoid any Oscar fashion spoilers. "Anne and I love to play dress up, so this has been the best excuse to do it," Zoe said when asked how longtime client Anne Hathaway was prepping her wardrobe changes for the Oscars. Could Zoe offer any hints on what labels Hathaway would wear? "Nope, no hints!" said Zoe.
Advertisement
4 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman braved a windy day at the beach to attend the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. "This is my first time here," said Portman, who picked up the Spirit Award for Best Actress wearing a Givenchy Couture custom-made dress.
Advertisement
5 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Film Independent

James Franco and Danny Boyle

James Franco took a break from Oscar rehearsals to pick up the award for best male lead at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where he thanked 127 Hours director Danny Boyle and described the filming process as, "a crazy, crazy experience — that I don't think I'll ever repeat."
Advertisement
6 of 16 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn was among the stars who stopped by the Elle green room at the Film Independent Spirit Awards to warm up with a cup of coffee and pick up spring must-haves from the BCBGMAXAZRIA apparel and accessories bar. Eco-friendly celebrities like Kate Walsh, Kerry Washington and Jon Hamm also made time to sign the AVEENO Active Naturals pledge wall, which helped raise a donation to Million Trees NYC.
Advertisement
7 of 16 John Sciulli/WireImage

Anna Kendrick

The Twilight Saga's Anna Kendrick took a break from the Spirit Awards to stop by the LG Cinema 3D HDTV backstage lounge, where she and fellow guests Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens watched portions of the ceremony in 3D. The stars also checked out hot items from Nautica, New Balance and Marchon Eyewear and picked up VIP-only gifts like an AMC theaters Signature pass and complimentary memberships to Crunch gyms. In addition to the giving, there was also some receiving-for each guest who stopped by, LG Electronics made a donation to Film Independent's Project:Involve.
Advertisement
8 of 16 Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

Michelle Williams & More!

Busy Phillips (in vintage Pucci) and Bryce Dallas Howard (in Jil Sander) were among the guests who joined Forevermark and the Diamond Information Center to toast Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams during an elegant dinner pasty at the Chateau Marmont. "I'm tailored to within an inch of my life!" said Williams of her perfect-fit Louis Vuitton dress. What's the actress' fashion plan for Sunday night? "I feel like on me, less is more but the rules change at the Oscars," she mused. "So 364 days a year less is more and then I break the rule for the Oscars."
Advertisement
9 of 16 Shiloh Strong

Joy Bryant and Livia Firth

Joy Bryant and Livia Firth (wife of Academy Award nominee Colin Firth) took time out of their Oscar week schedules to co-host a luncheon with Oxfam and InStyle in celebration of the 100th anniversary of International Women's Day. "When women like us come together, we have the power to make great change," Firth told the all-female crowd who gathered at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Advertisement
10 of 16 Shiloh Strong

Kristin Davis

Also in attendance at Oxfam and InStyle's International Women's Day luncheon, Kristin Davis shared her experiences as an Oxfam ambassador. "I have been working with them for six years now. I had just been on my first safari to Tanzania and Kenya. I kept asking to see how the people really lived in the villages but the guides just looked at me like I was a crazy American," Davis recalled. "Then I met Claire amp#91;Godfrey, of Oxfamamp#93; and told her I'd love to travel with her and find out what was really going on. She said, 'Great! When can you go?' I said, 'Where do you need me to go?' She said, 'Name a place and we need you to go!' And that's how it began."
Advertisement
11 of 16 Neilson Barnard/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld was among the Academy Award nominees who stopped by the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills to explore the Extra Luxury Lounge in honor of the Oscars. After getting pampered at the L'Oreal beauty suite and picking up gifts from Magaschoni Cashmere, Invicta and TiVo, guests were also encouraged to clean out their closets and donate clothing to Working Wardrobes, which provides clothing to at-risk men and women looking for jobs.
Advertisement
12 of 16 Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Maria Menounos

Access Hollywood correspondent Maria Menounos got ready for Oscar night at Kari Feinstein’s Academy Awards Style Lounge, where she was among the stars were treated to Corso Como's Ballasox ballet flats, beauty products from the StriVectin line and jewelry from Tacori.
Advertisement
13 of 16 Casey Rodgers/AP

Kellan Lutz

Twilight Saga star Kellan Lutz was among the fun-loving stars who took part in the 4th annual Hollywood Domino gala, held at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Lutz mingled with Mila Kunis, Hayden Panettiere and Chris Evans during the 40s themed event, which benefitted the Seven Bar Foundation.
Advertisement
14 of 16 Casey Rodgers/AP

Stacy Keibler & More!

Also at the Hollywood Domino gala, Odette Yustman, Arielle Kebbel and Stacy Keibler all showed off their vintage-inspired attire. "I always wear color, so I thought 'Why not try black?'" said Yustman (in Gustavo Cadile). "It's old school."
Advertisement
15 of 16 AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe

Mommy-to-be Rachel Zoe (in vintage Oleg Cassini) and husband Rodger Berman were among the first to arrive at the opening of designer Tom Ford's Los Angeles boutique. Zoe's first impressions of the sleek new space? "It's amazing," she gushed. "But that’s no surprise. Everything Tom does is amazing."

MORE: The stars flock to the opening of Tom Ford's L.A. boutique.
Advertisement
16 of 16 AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Livia and Colin Firth

Tom Ford fan Colin Firth made himself right at home during the opening night celebration at the designer's new boutique. The Academy Award nominee-who was accompanied by wife Livia-perched his martini atop one of the accessories cases on display.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!