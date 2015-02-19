Oscars Beauty Prep: How Stars Are Getting Ready for the Big Night

<p>Tracey Cunningham</p>
Tracey Cunningham

Tracey Cunningham has been busy all throughout awards season. The owner of posh Beverly Hills salon, Meche touches up the tresses of Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Sienna Miller just to name a few.

Courtesy
<p>Anastasia</p>
Anastasia

Oprah Winfrey has confessed to flying to LA from Chicago for the sole purpose of getting her brows done by Anastasia - she calls it an instant face-lift. Fellow devotees include Julia Roberts (who has made a house-call before the big night!), Emma Roberts, Victoria Beckham, Hayden Panettiere, and Heidi Klum.

Courtesy
<p>Sonya Dakar</p>
Sonya Dakar

Gwyneth Paltrow entrusts her porcelain complexions to Sonya Dakar. She offers clients a variety from a list of all encompassing treatments like The Hangover Facial, Apple Stem Cell Facial, and Snake Venom Facial.

Courtesy
<p>Tracie Martyn</p>
Tracie Martyn

If you can think of a celebrity with flawless skin that never ages, chances are she has Tracie Martyn on speed dial. Madonna, Susan Sarandon, and Kate Winslet all stop by Martyn’s LA pop-up salon for the signature Red Carpet Facial which encourages collagen formation and improves elasticity using a mild current and LED light.

Courtesy
<p>Joanna Vargas</p>
Joanna Vargas

 

New York based skincare guru, Joanna Vargas sets up shop on the west coast before the big night to treat her regulars like, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, and Naomi Watts to her signature LED light facial.

Courtesy
<p>Mila Moursi</p>
Mila Moursi

Having the complexion of the Oscar host in your hands is a big responsibility. Mila Moursi is up to the task. Moursi gives Ellen Degeneres her carpet fix, The Mila Moursi Global Anti-Age Treatment. Moursi says, “It’s the ultimate skin rejuvenation to naturally contour and tighten the skin, stimulates new cell production, increase blood circulation, and create healthy glowing skin.”

Courtesy
