Oscar Pre-Parties

Samuel L. Jackson and Halle Berry

Halle Berry (in Reem Acra) was among the ladies singled out at the 2nd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "I'm truly a wimp. I haven't won an award in a while. This is how I do it," said the actress, who sobbed as she gave her speech in acceptance of the Power Award. "I'm feeling a lot of gratitude to Samuel L. Jackson because he was right when he said he was there. He was my first acting teacher. The love that I have for each and every person in this room...I feel so connected to my community."