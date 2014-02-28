What Jewels Will the Stars Wear At the 2014 Oscars? See Our Predictions Here!

Steve Granitz/WireImage; David M. Benett/Getty
Marion Fasel
Feb 28, 2014 @ 5:28 pm

While all the odds-makers are placing their bets on who will win big at the 86th annual Academy Awards this Sunday (airing live at 4:00pm PT/ 7:00pm EST), if not what gowns will make their way down the red carpet, we have taken a more sparkling approach to predictions. We asked InStyle’s contributing editor of fine jewelry and watches Marion Fasel to give us her best guess about the beautiful baubles we might see on our favorite style stars—including Jennifer LawrenceCate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o, Amy Adams, Julia Roberts, and more—of the season.

Look through the gallery to read all about it and follow Fasel and the rest of the InStyle team on Oscar night as we live tweet the jewelry and fashion beginning at 5:30pm PT/2:30pm EST.

1 of 7 David M. Benett/Getty

Cate Blanchett, Best Actress Nominee

The Swiss jeweler Chopard will certainly sparkle on Blanchett at the Oscars. She has worn their stunning diamond pieces to every major event of the awards seasons, plus they are known as a lucky charm for Oscar nominees. Chopard has bejeweled six Best Actress winners beginning with Charlize Theron in 2004 right up to Jennifer Lawrence last year.
2 of 7 Karwai Tang/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o, Best Supporting Actress Nominee

For the Golden Globes and the SAGs, Nyong’o had the most sensational dresses and kept her jewelry rather minimal. But at the BAFTAs, her jewels were as cool as her gown. The '12 Years a Slave' star wore up-the-ear pearl earrings and a pair of gold cuffs by the hot young jewelry designer from Brazil, Ana Khouri. This past Thursday, she was the guest of honor at a cocktail party thrown by LoveGold, a group that promotes gold jewelry, where she wore sensational pieces by Greek designer Elena Votsi. It is looking pretty certain she will wear creative gold jewelry at the Oscars.
3 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence, Best Supporting Actress Nominee

Since JLaw chopped her hair, her red carpet jewelry has been all about the long pendant earrings. At the Golden Globes she looked stunning in Neil Lane vintage pieces and Jennifer Meyer jewels sparkled on her lobes at the SAGs—not to mention a diamond ear cuff by Anita Ko. For the Oscars, chances are we will see some more pretty pendant earrings with a Dior gown. Could be Neil Lane or Jennifer Meyer or the actress might surprise us with another designer.
4 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty

Amy Adams, Best Actress Nominee

The jewelry Amy Adams chooses has always been stunning and this awards season is no exception. The way she wears her jewelry and the array of designers she has donned makes me think the dress comes first and then she and her stylist find the jewels that make the best statement with the gown. Her breathtaking Lorraine Schwartz pendant sparkled in the deep-V of her Valentino at the Golden Globes, and at the SAGs, the Cartier emerald earrings worked magnificently with her Antonio Berardi royal blue dress. The only way to predict what she would wear to the Oscars is if we had a sneak peek of her gown.
5 of 7 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Julia Roberts, Best Actress Nominee

It’s a long shot, but I would like to see Julia in one of her favorite designers at the Oscars—Me amp Ro. For the Globes she wore her hair up with gorgeous Harry Winston diamond studs and at the SAGs she sparkled in incredible pendant earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. Yet she wore Me amp Ro when she won the Best Actress Oscar and on many other red carpet occasions. There is a chance we might see her do it again.
6 of 7 Kevork Djansezian/Getty; i-Images/PacificCoastNews

Angelina Jolie

The actress showed up to support Brad Pitt at the BAFTAs for his film '12 Years a Slave' in a pantsuit and Tiffany diamond studs and a wide bracelet. The looked echoed one of her most memorable Oscar moments when she wore a white suit and vintage wide bracelets from Martin Katz. I am hoping she does a new rendition of her most glam Oscar jewelry look of all time in 2009 when she wore the black strapless Elie Saab gown and huge emerald pendant earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
7 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty

Penelope Cruz

When Cruz won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2009, she was wearing Chopard. Since then, she has been totally loyal to Chopard. I have never seen her on the major red carpet in anything but Chopard, and I would be shocked if she put on any other jeweler on Sunday night.

