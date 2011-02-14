Oscar Inspirations

HILARY: When I was asked who I wanted to do this with, you’re the first person that came boldly into my head, because you are so bold in all of the things that you do. You are a brilliant movie actress, a brilliant theater actress, you do television...you do it all, and not everyone can.
JESSICA: I'm so honored! And in response to that, the thing that I've always loved about your work is your truthfulness, which, to me, is the most important thing as an actor.
HILARY: Coming from you, that’s an extraordinary compliment.
JESSICA: And also, you are brave. That is the other element for me that defines great acting.
Kai Z Feng
Anna Paquin and Holly Hunter
ANNA: When I was little, I wanted to be like you. To me, you are the standard by which everyone is judged. When we filmed The Piano, you were so amazing and inspiring, you made me want to cry.
HOLLY: The chemistry with you was unlike anything I have experienced since. And you were my date to the Oscars when we both won. If that's not a great date, what is?
ANNA: We had nice shiny doorstops to take home. Not only did I have no idea of what I was in for, I didn't even know that one was supposed to be nervous. I just remember thinking; everyone here seems to know my name, that's very odd!
HOLLY: That's almost too much for anyone. At 11, it's got to be really freaky.
Kai Z Feng
Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett
NICOLE: The first time I saw you was in Elizabeth, and I was just amazed. You were so young when you did it and so strong. You can really see your training and intelligence in that performance. That made me proud as a fellow Australian.
CATE: Well, you?ve been an absolute trailblazer in terms of Australian film actors working internationally.
NICOLE: I can recall as a little girl I watched the American film industry from afar. I remember being six or seven and watching the Oscars in my pajamas, drinking hot chocolate, in this tiny little suburb in Sydney, Australia; it seemed like a faraway land, like Oz.
CATE: People don't really have a preconception about what you're like, so there's a kamikaze quality to Australian actors, because they can come up under the radar.
Kai Z Feng
Susan Sarandon and Vanessa Redgrave
SUSAN: I find you remarkably involved in life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness in a very brave and uncompromising way. Your political activism, intelligence and courage have always been very inspiring to me.
VANESSA: I still remember something that you once said: You had recorded a speech for an event we were doing to fight racism in Europe, and you said that film and theater were necessary to a community's survival. And I knew that to be true, but you were the only person I had ever heard actually say it.
SUSAN: I think that every movie is political...but it's only the ones that challenge the status quo that are considered to be political. I'm glad that my Oscar came when it did for Dead Man Walking, and not earlier. It meant more to get it for that particular film.
VANESSA:That was a wonderful movie. It was the extraordinary thing that happens when a person and her convictions-her whole self-become completely infused with the character. When that happens, you remember it forever.
Kai Z Feng
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Kai Z Feng
Hilary Swank and Jessica Lange
HILARY: When I was asked who I wanted to do this with, you’re the first person that came boldly into my head, because you are so bold in all of the things that you do. You are a brilliant movie actress, a brilliant theater actress, you do television...you do it all, and not everyone can.
JESSICA: I'm so honored! And in response to that, the thing that I've always loved about your work is your truthfulness, which, to me, is the most important thing as an actor.
HILARY: Coming from you, that’s an extraordinary compliment.
JESSICA: And also, you are brave. That is the other element for me that defines great acting.
Advertisement
2 of 4Kai Z Feng
Anna Paquin and Holly Hunter
ANNA: When I was little, I wanted to be like you. To me, you are the standard by which everyone is judged. When we filmed The Piano, you were so amazing and inspiring, you made me want to cry.
HOLLY: The chemistry with you was unlike anything I have experienced since. And you were my date to the Oscars when we both won. If that's not a great date, what is?
ANNA: We had nice shiny doorstops to take home. Not only did I have no idea of what I was in for, I didn't even know that one was supposed to be nervous. I just remember thinking; everyone here seems to know my name, that's very odd!
HOLLY: That's almost too much for anyone. At 11, it's got to be really freaky.
3 of 4Kai Z Feng
Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett
NICOLE: The first time I saw you was in Elizabeth, and I was just amazed. You were so young when you did it and so strong. You can really see your training and intelligence in that performance. That made me proud as a fellow Australian.
CATE: Well, you?ve been an absolute trailblazer in terms of Australian film actors working internationally.
NICOLE: I can recall as a little girl I watched the American film industry from afar. I remember being six or seven and watching the Oscars in my pajamas, drinking hot chocolate, in this tiny little suburb in Sydney, Australia; it seemed like a faraway land, like Oz.
CATE: People don't really have a preconception about what you're like, so there's a kamikaze quality to Australian actors, because they can come up under the radar.
Advertisement
4 of 4Kai Z Feng
Susan Sarandon and Vanessa Redgrave
SUSAN: I find you remarkably involved in life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness in a very brave and uncompromising way. Your political activism, intelligence and courage have always been very inspiring to me.
VANESSA: I still remember something that you once said: You had recorded a speech for an event we were doing to fight racism in Europe, and you said that film and theater were necessary to a community's survival. And I knew that to be true, but you were the only person I had ever heard actually say it.
SUSAN: I think that every movie is political...but it's only the ones that challenge the status quo that are considered to be political. I'm glad that my Oscar came when it did for Dead Man Walking, and not earlier. It meant more to get it for that particular film.
VANESSA:That was a wonderful movie. It was the extraordinary thing that happens when a person and her convictions-her whole self-become completely infused with the character. When that happens, you remember it forever.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.