Oscars 2015: See the 10 Best Beauty Looks of the Night

Awards season is officially over, but last night supplied us with enough beauty inspiration to last the whole year. Metallic eyes and a wine-stained lip were big beauty trends for the night, with an overall ode to Old Hollywood glamour made modern. Emma Stone's longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak crafted finger waves to evoke another decade and took inspiration from Stone’s green gown and hair, which she said were "very whimsical and 1930s." Meanwhile Keira Knightley's hairstylist Ben Skervin, who used GHD's Curve Classic Wave Wand ($245; ghdhair.com) to form a loose texture, went the delicate route by pairing her voluminous curls with a feminine headband.

Some of our favorite beauty daredevils stepped up to the plate in statement-making looks, seamlessly implementing bold beauty moves in their overall looks, like Jennifer Lopez's bubblegum pink pout, and Naomi Watts's sheer berry lip. Ready to give your makeup routine a touch of red carpet glam? We put together a list of the top 10 beauty moments of the night, including key tips from the pros who created each look, so you can try your hand at the exact effect. Click through our gallery to see each hair and makeup look up close!

