Oscars 2015: See the 10 Best Beauty Looks of the Night

Awards season is officially over, but last night supplied us with enough beauty inspiration to last the whole year. Metallic eyes and a wine-stained lip were big beauty trends for the night, with an overall ode to Old Hollywood glamour made modern. Emma Stone's longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak crafted finger waves to evoke another decade and took inspiration from Stone’s green gown and hair, which she said were "very whimsical and 1930s." Meanwhile Keira Knightley's hairstylist Ben Skervin, who used GHD's Curve Classic Wave Wand ($245; ghdhair.com) to form a loose texture, went the delicate route by pairing her voluminous curls with a feminine headband.

Some of our favorite beauty daredevils stepped up to the plate in statement-making looks, seamlessly implementing bold beauty moves in their overall looks, like Jennifer Lopez's bubblegum pink pout, and Naomi Watts's sheer berry lip. Ready to give your makeup routine a touch of red carpet glam? We put together a list of the top 10 beauty moments of the night, including key tips from the pros who created each look, so you can try your hand at the exact effect. Click through our gallery to see each hair and makeup look up close!

Emma Stone

Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin contrasted with the green and gold tones in her Elie Saab number with a sheer coral lip and wash of peach blush. “I really wanted to let the color speak, but with a fun, unexpected twist,” says Goodwin, who lined the star’s lips with Chanel’s Le Crayon Levres in Rouge Candy ($29; chanel.com), then topped off the effect with Revlon’s Ultra HD lipstick in Tulip ($8; drugstore.com). Her hairstylist Mara Roszak took a cue from the Old Hollywood feeling of her dress to form a retro finger wave. She worked the L’Oreal Curve It Elastic Curl Mousse ($5; lorealparisusa.com) through her damp hair, then rough-dried using her hands. Picking up the GHD Curve Classic Curl Iron ($245; ghdhair.us), Roszak wound individual sections around the barrel, then pinned each one in place to set. Once cool, she unclipped the ringlets, and shaped Stone’s strands into an S-wave using her hands. She finished by sweeping the length into a low chignon. “The color of the dress against her red hair reminded me of a beautiful, watercolor painting,” the pro says. “Very whimsical and 1930s, so I wanted the hair to have a similar feeling.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block swapped her traditional nude lip for a sheer petal hue. Her makeup artist Mary Phillips used a palette of bronze and peach tones on her eyes, then finished with a sweep of L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Last Color in Timeless Rose ($12; drugstorelorealparisusa.com). The star’s long layers were pulled into a sleek ponytail that sat just above the nape of her neck, giving off an elegant, undone vibe.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley was positively glowing with natural makeup and a romantic hairstyle. “Since the dress is so remarkable, we left her hair down to stay away from an overly dressy or too overdone style,” hairstylist Ben Skervin tells us. “The finished look is all about soft, relaxed texture.” After prepping wet hair with Fekkai Blowout Primer ($16; drugstore.com), he grabbed large sections and used his fingers to twist from root to tips. He then blow dried each twist to give her waves a relaxed vibe. “Next, I took the GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand ($245; ghdhair.com) to the whole head in two-inch sections for that perfect loose wave” he says. “I then brushed through the hair to deconstruct the waves, disheveling the hair a bit. Lastly, I sprayed Fekkai Soleil Beach Waves Tousling Spray ($16; drugstore.com) over the hair to impart a worn-in feel and easy texture.” A sparkling headband added a special touch. 

 

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington paired her fresh flowing waves with glowing skin and pretty pastels. After perfecting her complexion, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez focused on her eyes using Neutrogena Long Wear Nourishing Eyeshadow palette in Cocoa Mauve 40 ($10; neutrogena.com). “I first applied eyeshadow #2, from palette, all over her eyelid and then applied eyeshadow #1 on the crease of her eyes,” she tells us. “I then lined her lower lash line with eyeshadow #4 to add some depth to the eye makeup.” Next, she lined her upper lashes line with black liner, and coated false lashes with a few rounds of volumizing mascara. Lastly, Gonzalez opted for a light shade of pink on her lips, swiping on Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Healthy Peach ($9; drugstore.com). 

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts matched her tousled lob with glowing skin and a dramatic berry lip. Once prepping the star’s skin with L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother ($19; drugstore.com) for a matte finish, makeup artist Pati Dubroff focused on the eyes. She relied on a nude shadow palette to keep her lids close to Watts’s skin tone, swiping black and taupe liners on the outer corners for a bit of edge. As for statement-making lip? She swiped on the brand’s Infallible Pro-Last Color in Violet Parfait ($13; ulta.com), a gorgeous plum shade.

Julianne Moore

After wearing her hair down throughout most of awards season, Moore and her hairstylist Marcus Francis decided to go for an updo to kick off the Oscars. “It’s not only the pinnacle of Hollywood glamour, but it’s also a moment where everything should look timeless,” he tells us. “I’ve always loved the way French actresses have made their hair look polished, yet effortless, from Catherine Denvenue to Brigitte Bardot. With a deep side part to frame her beautiful face, the soft, yet voluminous chignon in the back was a perfect balance for a true movie star moment.” Francis prepped the star’s damp strands by using a light leave-in conditioner, then worked in a volumizing mousse from her roots to ends to create texture. With her deep side-part in place, he blow-dried her hair using around brush, making sure to point the nozzle underneath to give the roots lift. After some gentle teasing at the crown, Francis began the chignon by forming two ponytails side by side at the nape of her neck. “Take small sections of hair from both, tease with a hair comb, and spray each with a flexible hold hairspray,” he advises. “Take one ponytail, and lightly twist and pin, weaving and connecting the two so it feels like one chignon.” Her makeup artist Elaine Offers continued the Hollywood glam feeling into her makeup, but remixed the traditional red lipstick for a sheer berry tone with L’Oreal’s Pro Lip Color in Raisin Revival ($13; drugstore.com).

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson let her freshly shorn ‘do and emerald gown take center stage with an understated makeup routine, which focused on her lips and eyes. “Nothing is too overbearing or overpowering about this look,” says the star’s makeup artist Mai Quyhn. “The added edge of a stained lip is quintessentially Scarlett.” Once creating a flawless complexion, she grabbed Dolce & Gabbana’s The Duo Eyeshadow in Evocative ($44; dolceandgabbana.com), sweeping the darker shade along Johansson’s lashline and crease. Settling on a jewel-toned pout, she swiped on the brand’s Dolce Matte Lipstick in Dolce Desire to complete the look.

Lupita Nyong'o

Armed with the Lancome Color Design Palette in Gris Fumee ($50; lancome-usa.com) the star’s makeup artist Nick Barose carried the pearlescent shimmer from Nyong’O’s Calvin Klein gown into her eye makeup, adding a pop of color on her lips by layering the Le Lipstique in Sheer Chocolate ($25; lancome-usa.com) with the L’Absolu Rouge in Aubergine Velvet ($30; lancome-usa.com). Her hairstylist Larry Sims emphasized her natural texture with equal parts of the Smooth ‘N Shine Olive & Tea Tree Wrap & Set Mousse ($3; walmart.com) and the Argan Power 10 Styling Gel ($4; walmart.com), creating tiny ringlets with a rattail comb over her whole head, then let the star sit under a hooded dryer for 30 minutes. Sims followed by lifting each curl with a large-tooth comb to pump up the volume, and misted on a layer of the Instant Repair Spray-On Hair Polisher ($5; walmart.com) as a final step for shine. “It’s a classic, more rounded look that plays off the pearls and texture of her dress,” Sims says.

Reese Witherspoon

What do you get when you cross a bronzed goddess with ‘40s-era movie star hair? Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous look from the Oscars, of course, which merged both looks as a complement to her graphic Tom Ford gown. “I wanted Reese to look like she just came off a vacation with a radiant glow, like award show season had been a vacation for her,” says her makeup artist Molly Stern, who gave the star an all-over glow with St. Tropez’s One Night Only ($18; nordstom.com), then used Laura Mercier’s Silk Crème Photo Edition Foundation in Suntan ($47; sephora.com) on her face. She used a handful of nude tones on her eyes, blending the Laura Mercier Matte shadow in Café au Lait ($24; lauramercier.com) onto her lids, and followed with the Truffle ($24; lauramercier.com) shade. Stern then defined Witherspoon’s lash line with matte black and brown shadows, and tied everything together by adding the Laura Mercier Paint Wash Liquid Lip Color in Nude Rose ($28; sephora.com) onto her lips. As a final touch, the Crème Smooth Lip Color in Peche ($27; lauramercier.com) gave the look a hint of dimension. Moving on to Witherspoon’s immaculate blowout, her hairstylist Adir Abergel created a precise middle part, then worked John Frieda’s Luxurious Volume Building Mousse ($6; ulta.com) from her roots to mid-lengths. Before picking up the hair dryer, he used the Frizz Ease Smooth Frizz Immunity Primer ($11; drugstore.com) all over, then dried her hair away from the face with a medium-barrel round brush. To keep the front portion smooth, Abergel tucked each section behind the star’s ears, and pinned them into place, as he worked through the rest of her hair with a one-inch curling iron through her mid-lengths and ends. He pinned each section in place to set, applying a veil of the Frizz Ease Keraflex Flexible Hold Hairspray ($10; drugstore.com) as they cooled, then brushed out the texture to a film noir-esque wave. Abergel unclipped the two front areas, and ran a coloring brush dipped in the Frizz Ease Expert Polishing Serum ($10; drugstore.com) over each for a contrast in texture.

Jennifer Aniston

“She really loved the hair she was wearing with the Altuzarra outfit from her InStyle shoot, so that was kind of our inspiration,” says the star’s hairstylist Chris McMillan, who created a straight blowout with texture through the ends. After blow-drying her hair smooth, the pro worked a cocktail of Living Proof’s Satin Serum ($29; sephora.com) with the Instant Texture Mist ($26; sephora.com) through her ends, and let it sit for 30 minutes while her makeup was done. He brushed it out, and applied another layer before she left, then finished with a final veil of hairspray. Her makeup artist Angela Levin drew inspiration from a summer night to give the star a bronzed complexion, paired with a shimmery eye, and nude lip using Chanel’s Rouge Coco Hydrating Lip Color in Louise ($36; chanel.com).

