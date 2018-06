The Oscar After-Parties

1 of 19 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Heidi Klum and Victoria Beckham

"It's very exciting to be able to come here and support Elton," said Victoria Beckham, who watched the ceremony at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party, held at the Pacfic Design Center. "He's raised over $175 million dollars for this foundation. To be able to come here and help raise awareness and money? I'm honored." Beckham (in a dress from her own Victoria Beckham Collection) spent much of her evening with Heidi Klum, who wore Swarovski crystal-embellished Christian Louboutins. The two shared a table during the telecast and later parted ways with a hug at the valet stand as the night wound down.



-With reporting by David Hutchings, Scott Huver and Lindzi Scharf