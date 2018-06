The Oscar After-Parties!

9 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

Though later in the evening, Penelope Cruz-who changed into a Versace evening dress before heading out to the parties-let Ashton Kutcher and Sean Combs pose for pictures with her Oscar at the Madonna/Demi Moore bash, the Best Supporting Actress winner kept a close watch on her trophy at the Vanity Fair soiree. What did the actress say in Spanish during her acceptance speech? "I said, I wanted to dedicate it to all the actors of my country and that I wanted to dedicate it to all the people that are now watching their in homes in Spain and that I am feeling that this award also belongs to them," Cruz explained.