The Most Memorable Oscar Beauty Looks of All Time

As the grand finale of the awards-show circuit, the Academy Awards are an excuse for Hollywood's biggest to go big when it comes to the hair and makeup looks that accessorize their outfits.

The sentiment has held true throughout the years as demonstrated by Cher in 1986 with her feathered Bob Mackie headpiece, to Lupita Nyong'o's sparkly headband that went viral on Twitter following the 2014 ceremony. These are just a few of the Academy Award red carpet beauty looks that everyone still talks about today.

In anticipation of this year's Oscars, we've rounded up the most unforgettable red carpet hair and makeup moments in Oscars history.

