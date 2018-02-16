The Most Memorable Oscar Beauty Looks of All Time

As the grand finale of the awards-show circuit, the Academy Awards are an excuse for Hollywood's biggest to go big when it comes to the hair and makeup looks that accessorize their outfits.

The sentiment has held true throughout the years as demonstrated by Cher in 1986 with her feathered Bob Mackie headpiece, to Lupita Nyong'o's sparkly headband that went viral on Twitter following the 2014 ceremony. These are just a few of the Academy Award red carpet beauty looks that everyone still talks about today. 

In anticipation of this year's Oscars, we've rounded up the most unforgettable red carpet hair and makeup moments in Oscars history.

1 of 32 ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn, 1954

Sure, it's a well-known fact that Hepburn is truly an icon, but we still can't get over those perfectly feathered brows and wispy eyelashes. It's rumored that her makeup artist meticulously separated every single lash with a pin. 

2 of 32 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Grace Kelly, 1955

Kelly took home an Oscar for her performance in The Country Girl, but her classic pulled back waves and subtle makeup also won us over. 

3 of 32 ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand, 1969

Streisand took home the Best Actress honor for her performance in Funny Girl, and her iconic bob, and clean cat eye deserve honorable mention. 

4 of 32 Getty Images

Goldie Hawn, 1973

Hawn brought her signature boho style to the Oscar Awards. She accessorized her effortless updo with a rose bud. 

5 of 32 Getty Images

Meryl Streep, 1979

For her first of many trips to the Oscars, Streep let her soft blonde hair, natural flush, and inimitable acting chops do all the talking.

6 of 32 Getty Images

Cher, 1986

As the queen of all things extra, Cher's over-the-top feathered headpiece designed by Bob Mackie is almost expected. Needless to say, she pulled it off effortlessly. Cher paired it with matching smoky eyes. 

7 of 32 Robert Scott/Getty Images

Daryl Hannah, 1988

Hannah's platinum, sexy waves are a look that will always be in style on or off the red carpet. 

8 of 32 Getty Images

Kim Basinger, 1990 

The combination of Basinger's waves that were created with a whole lot of mousse with brick-red lipstick is the epitome of '90s beauty trends. 

9 of 32 Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor, 1993

Only Taylor can effortlessly pair big hair with bright blue eyeshadow, pink lipstick, and heavy blush. 

10 of 32 Ron Davis/Getty Images

Winona Ryder, 1996 

Ryder may be one of the '90s quintessential It-girls, but for this year's Oscar Awards, the actress went with flapper-inspired finger waves. 

11 of 32 Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, 1997

Seeing a French twist on the red carpet is expected, but Kidman's textured updo and mulberry lipstick kept the style from feeling overdone. 

12 of 32 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Hilary Swank, 2000

Swank's short, choppy cut that she wore for her wining role in Boys Don't Cry grew out to a layered pixie with side-swept bangs, which she debuted on the Oscars red carpet. 

13 of 32 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts, 2001

Roberts's chignon is an example of a timeless red carpet hairstyle. As for her makeup, the Oscar winner went with a soft charcoal eyeshadow, tightline eyeliner, and a swipe of lip gloss. 

14 of 32 Jeff Vespa Archive/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002

A romantic braided updo goes punk thanks to the help of Paltrow's navy blue smoky eye. 

15 of 32 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Halle Berry, 2002 

Berry's choppy pixie is so good, you probably considered getting the short cut when you first saw it on the red carpet. The Best Actress winner's copper eyeshadow and pink glossy lip was a soft contrast against her hairstyle. 

16 of 32 Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Charlize Theron, 2004 

Theron's spray tan, thin brows, and glossy lip is a textbook example of the biggest beauty trends of the early 2000s.

17 of 32 Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

Penelope Cruz, 2005 

Cruz pulled her hair back into a voluminous, retro pompadour. Her piecey, side-swept bangs just crazed her charcoal smoky eyes.

18 of 32 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams, 2006 

The glossy red lipstick that Williams wore with her canary yellow dress ignited a color-blocking trend. Her romantic low chignon added a romantic vibe to the look. 

19 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, 2009 

Aniston brought a bit of her signature California girl style to the red carpet with the side braid she tucked behind her ear. 

20 of 32 Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock, 2010

 

Bullock upgraded an average side part with a bit of volume at the crown. A bright fuchsia lipstick added an unexpected pop of color to her red carpet beauty look. 

 

21 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rooney Mara, 2012

Mara's blunt micro bangs and matte red lipstick were a striking combination. The fringe somehow enhanced the actress' groomed brows and high cheekbones even more. 

22 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain, 2013

Chastain channeled Old Hollywood glamour with her loose, side-swept waves and matte red lipstick. 

23 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington, 2014

Fact: Kerry Washington always looks great in a statement lip color, and the deep wine tone she wore at the 2014 Oscars is no exception.

24 of 32 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Olivia Wilde, 2014

Wilde's clean cat eye is exactly how we all wish ours looked like when we try to use liquid eyeliner. The actress pulled her up into a low, tousled updo. 

25 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

A sign that your Oscar beauty look is iconic: when your headband gets its own Twitter account, which is exactly what happened moments after Nyong'o stepped on the red carpet. 

26 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone, 2015 

Stone gave two Old Hollywood staples a modern twist. She left half of her layers out of her low chignon and went with a coral lip instead of a classic red. 

27 of 32 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Margot Robbie, 2015

Everything about Robbie's look works without trying too hard. Tucking one side of hair behind her ear adds an effortless vibe to her sleek, side-parted lob and red lipstick. 

28 of 32 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Dakota Johnson, 2015

The actress' soft, piecey bangs dress up the low ponytail you often wear to spin glass. Johnson coordinated her red lipstick to her dress. 

29 of 32 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan, 2016

Ronan's smudgy emerald green eye makeup complimented her tousled beachy waves. 

30 of 32 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen, 2016

Teigen's French braid has a permanent place on every Pinterest hairstyle mood board. A glowing complexion and soft, subtle eye makeup completed her romantic look. 

31 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ruth Negga, 2017

Negga took beauty's monochromatic trend to the next level by matching her headband and lipstick to her ruby red dress. 

32 of 32 George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Olivia Culpo, 2017

Culpo's violet halo eye makeup convinces all of us to give the shade we usually neglect in our palettes a try. Her low ponytail with side bangs accented her edgy makeup. 

