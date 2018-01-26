From 1955 to Now: The Oscar Dresses We Can't Forget (and Don't Want To!)

It's practically a given that any actress who steps foot on the Oscars red carpet will look gorgeous, but only a very special and select few can be called "unforgettable."

Now that the 2018 Oscars ceremony is right around the corner (to air Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC), we thought it was the perfect time to dig through the archives and unearth the most extraordinary ensembles we've seen in the 88-year history of the Academy Awards red carpet.

VIDEO: The Top 5 Power Girl Moments at the 2016 Oscars

From Marilyn Monroe's cloud of black tulle for the 23rd Academy Awards in 1951 to Lupita Nyong'o's real-life Cinderella moment in a plunging aqua Prada creation in 2014, flash back to the most breathtaking gown to have graced the Oscars red carpet, ever.