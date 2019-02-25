Lupita Nyong’o Won the Oscars Red Carpet without Even Walking It

It wasn't that long ago that Lupita Nyong’o first hit the Oscars 2014 red carpet in that scene-stealing baby blue dress (more on that in a bit) and later nabbed a Best Actress in a Supporting Role win for her breakthrough part in 12 Years A Slave. Nyong'o's star power led her to last year's Black Panther, the movie that quickly became a movement with $1 billion in global ticket sales in just four weeks, according to Quartz.

Last night, Nyong’o celebrated the Black Panther cast and the film's six Oscars nominations, including nods in the Best Picture and Best Costume Design categories (Ruth E. Carter took home the statuette for costume design).

The actress 'grammed photos of her powerhouse look, and quite a ~lewk~ it was. Lupita went full-glam in a one-shoulder feathered Oscar de la Renta confection with a high-low train and a black waist belt, her hair in a delicate updo with silvery strands adorning the back.

She later arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she twirled round and round to her heart's content, making for this picture-perfect moment:

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nyong’o, of course, is familiar with making a statement on the red carpet. After all, there was the custom gold and black Versace gown she wore to last year's Oscars. Nyong’o's stylist Micaela Erlanger told InStyle about the inspiration behind the dress: "It was such a powerful look. It was the kind of dress that a strong, confident, and empowered woman would want to wear."

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

And how could anyone forget the custom-made powder blue Prada gown Nyong’o wore when she accepted Best Supporting Actress win in 2014? Nyong'o paired the look with Fred Leighton jewelry for an overall magical look.

Image zoom FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Scroll through Nyong’o's other red carpet appearances below, including the Calvin Klein by Appointment royal blue, fringed gown she wore to the 2019 Golden Globes with — you'll never believe this — $45 metallic silver heels.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images