Karlie Kloss's Oscars Dress Sure Looks Familiar

Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 26, 2017

It was a fashion moment no one could forget: when Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 2012 Academy Awards in a white Tom Ford gown with a floor-sweeping cape attached.

It was a much talked about look–a bit “edgy” at the time. But fast forward to tonight’s awards ceremony and Karlie Kloss wearing an updated take on this look, wearing a white Stella McCartney gown in white with similar cape detailing. (Who wouldn’t take fashion inspiration from Gwyneth? We would!)

Of course, there was one significant update to Kloss's look: a light blue ACLU ribbon pinned at the hip. The 24-year-old model is one of many celebrities to show their support of the American Civil Liberties Union at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre tonight.  

 

